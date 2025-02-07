WATCH: Olympic Champion Rebeca Andrade shows off tennis skills as she gets 'better' at the sport amid off-season

The Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade recently shared a lighthearted video on social media, where she tried playing tennis during the off-season. She appeared to enjoy the game, as she successfully hit the ball in each turn.

In the video, the gymnast demonstrated her tennis skills by swiftly reaching the ball and making successful shots. She shared several moments of her hitting the ball with precise movement. Andrade also included a clip of herself attempting a serve.

She shared the video on her Instagram account in January 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"To melhorando, mas é cada humilhação!😂🎾❤️ (I'm getting better, but it's so humiliating!)"

At the 2024 Paris Games, Rebeca Andrade delivered an outstanding performance in artistic gymnastics. She clinched gold in the floor exercise, silver in the all-around and vault, and bronze in the team competition.

She also competed in the balance beam, where she placed fourth, and in the uneven bars, finishing tenth. In addition, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she won gold in the vault and silver in the all-around competition.

Rebeca Andrade honored at NFL in her hometown, São Paulo

The Olympic gold medalist received a warm welcome as she attended the Packers vs. Eagles NFL games in her hometown of São Paulo, Brazil. The gymnast was honored at the event as she defeated Simone Biles in the floor routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Andrade defeated Biles and won gold with a score of 14.166, as Biles clinched silver with 14.333. The American gymnast lost by 0.6 points for stepping outside the boundary. With this victory, the 25-year-old became the first Brazilian gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal on the floor. The gold medalist also surpassed Robert Scheidt's and Torben Grael's record for the most Olympic medals won by a Brazilian athlete.

Following the appearance at the NFL event after defeating Biles, NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared the news on their official page on X/Twitter in September 2024, accompanied by a caption:

"We love a São Paulo superstar. Rebeca Andrade is in attendance for Packers vs. Eagles in her hometown in Brazil!"

During the medal ceremony at the 2024 Paris Games, Biles and Chiles bowed down to Andrade, recognizing her incredible achievement. Chiles later explained the significance of the gesture. She highlighted the significance of the podium win, as Biles clinched silver and Chiles won the bronze medal.

