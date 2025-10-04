"I could cry"- Olivia Dunne gets emotional as she reveals her awestruck reaction to boyfriend Paul Skenes' surprise birthday party

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share a video of her reacting to a surprise birthday party held in her home by her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Dunne, who turned 23 years old on October 1st, celebrated by going out on a date with Skenes in New York City, before returning to their apartment, which was filled with birthday decorations. Olivia Dunne recently shifted to New York City and shared a tour of her new apartment on TikTok. Before shifting into her new home, Dunne tried to acquire Babe Ruth's former Upper West Side apartment; however her bid was rejected by the co-op board. After retiring from gymnastics, Dunne looks to be settling into her new life and exploring new ventures outside the sport. In a post on Instagram, Dunne could be seen reacting to a surprise birthday party held for her in her new home. She captioned the post with:&quot;I could cry😭💞 #birthday #surprise #bf #relationships&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne has been cheering on from the sidelines as her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, competed for the Pittsburgh Pirates during this MLB season. The couple first met while they were student-athletes at LSU. Olivia Dunne: &quot;I just wanted to leave my legacy that you're more than your sport&quot;Dunne at the 2024 NCAA Championships - Source: GettyOlivia Dunne recently discussed her time with Louisiana State University and how she became one of the top earners in NCAA history. In an interview with USA Today, Dunne said:&quot;I just wanted to leave my legacy that you're more than your sport, and you can be a person beyond your sport and be a college athlete. It can be more than just sports. I never thought that it was gonna be what it is today. It changed my life, and I'm so grateful.&quot;She also discussed her plans after retiring from the sport, saying:&quot;I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially. I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports.&quot;Olivia Dunne spent five years competing for LSU, joining them in 2020. She won the national championship and the SEC Championship during her time there.