“I deleted Instagram”- Cole Hocker reveals his aftermath of disqualification from World Championships amid massive discussions online

Cole Hocker opened up about what he did after getting disqualified from the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships. The event was held from September 13 to 21, 2025, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.Hocker ran in the 1500m semi-finals on September 17, where he ended up in the second position initially; however, he was disqualified for jostling during the final 100m of the race. He was seen trying to make space between Germany's Robert Farken and Dutchman Stefan Nillessen during the race. Days after this disappointing race, he sat for a conversation with Citius Mag, revealing what he did after his disqualification.Opening up about using social media after his race, he said that he witnessed dozens of discussions about his disqualification online, which made him delete his Instagram. Revealing that going through 1000 opinions on the internet wasn't doing anything for him, he said:&quot;That night of the of the DQ, I open Instagram, just literally like by habit at this point and like boom, right in front of me. It's like DQ over my face. I'm like, obviously that it, that is a new, that that happened, but seeing it And then, yeah, I, I saw that I was like, all right, I got to get off. And it was kind of the same mindset as like any emotion I have towards this, I want it to be used productively and looking and stewing at, you know, photos and then inevitably reading the comments and then having 1000 opinions. It was doing absolutely nothing for me. And then even of course, I was really grateful, like so many people were on my side and we're like, oh, that's, that's bullshit, whatever. And that's like, of course I appreciate that,&quot; said Cole Hocker.Along with this, he also revealed that after removing Instagram, he watched a lot of YouTube videos that were not related to running. He said that he watched videos on American history, US presidents, Japanese history, and more.After his setback in the 1500m race, Cole Hocker made a comeback in the 5000m at the World Championships, having won gold after recording 12:58.30. The second and third positions were claimed by Belgium's Isaac Kimeli and Jimmy Gressier, respectively.Cole Hocker opened up about the contact made at the 1500m race at the World Championships Following his disappointing 1500m race at the World Championships, Cole Hocker spoke to Flo Track, where he made his feelings known about the contact made with Robert Farken during the final 100m of the race. Justifying his side, he said that he wasn't trying to affect anyone else's race and was just trying to get in the top six positions.However, he admitted that he should have been a little cleaner while making space for himself in the top 6 of the race. (0:24 onwards)&quot;Obviously, I'm not trying to affect anyone else's race. I was just trying to get to the line in that top six position, like everyone else was and yeah I would have liked to have it a little bit cleaner, but yeah it was what it was,&quot; said Cole Hocker.Revealing that he got a little dicey during the race, he added:&quot;I know everyone's very critical of my rail riding, I guess, in races. And I guess that was an example of where it was a little dicey, a little diceier than I wanted. I think in hindsight, maybe I should have just held the front and try to get the line because I felt amazing in the last 200 meters, quite frankly.&quot;Cole Hocker became an Olympic champion in the 1500m race at the 2024 Summer Games after clocking 3:27.65; however, despite this success, he once opened up about the pressure of continuing his 2024 season.