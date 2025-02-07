"I didn’t know this was a thing"- Harper Murray, Lexi Rodriguez and others react as Keneddi Orr shares glimpses from ‘computer camera’ archives

Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and other Nebraska volleyball players have shared their reactions to Keneddi Orr’s glimpses from the 'computer camera'. These highlights included team pictures not only of current Nebraska athletes but also former volleyball stars, including Lexi Rodriguez, Leyla Blackwell, and others.

According to Izzy Pineda, a member of the Nebraska athletic staff, these pictures were sent to Orr by the Nebraska volleyball program’s video and administrative coordinator, Nate Wilson, after John Cook’s retirement. Keneddi Orr shared these glimpses captured through the computer webcam on her Instagram, captioning the post:

“Computer camera archives 😎”

Junior Harper Murray reacted to this post by sharing a two-word reaction.

“Hahahah omg,” she wrote.

Lexi Rodriguez, the former Nebraska volleyball libero, shared how she didn’t know webcam pictures were a thing and discovered them late in the season. The LOVB Omaha player commented:

“The way I didn’t know this was a thing until the last weeks of season”

Another junior Bergen Reilly joined in the comments, adding:

“The best part of gameday”

Another former Husker, now a San Diego Mojo player in the PVF, Leyla Blackwell, got emotional upon seeing the pictures.

“Sobbing but these are SO good,” she added.

Maisie Boesiger, the senior, also shared her reaction, writing:

“Stop this is so cute”

Another senior Rebekah Allick also reacted, saying:

“The archives !!”

Screenshot of Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and other players comments. Credits - Instagram/ kennediorr

When Harper Murray reflected on being named 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year

Harper Murray before game against Omaha Mavericks during Nebraska Volleyball Day 2023 (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

After playing a key role in leading Skyline Eagles to the Division 1 regional semifinals in 2022, Harper Murray was named the 2022-23 Gatorade National Player of the Year. In an interaction with Jessica Coody, the Huskers Radio Network’s host and announcer, she said (3:29 onwards):

“It was an award that I had been looking at for a while. One of my sister's old teammates had actually won it from Michigan, and I was pretty close with her. When I saw her win it, I knew it was something I wanted to achieve as well. Kudos to my coaches for helping me and to my mom for supporting me through it all.”

Besides this, she reflected during the conversation on how her sister was the one who got her into volleyball and how they used to have a sand court in their backyard at home.

