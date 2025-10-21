"I was so disappointed"- Oblique Seville opens up about making comeback after losing Olympic medal and brutal stare down with Noah Lyles

Oblique Seville reflected on his journey of resilience from his viral stare down moment with Noah Lyles and losing in the Paris Olympic finals to winning the 100m World title in the 2025 edition in Tokyo. Seville demonstrated his prowess on the track and clocked a personal best time of 9.77s to leave countryman Kishane Thompson in second and Lyles in third.

Oblique Seville took on Noah Lyles at the 2024 Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica and made headlines for his viral move as he stared down his American rival before touching the finish line before him in 9.82s. He then entered the 2024 Paris Olympic track, and exchanged another deadly stare with Lyles before touching the finish line in the 100m semifinals.

The Jamaican topped that event, while Lyles trailed in second. Cut to the 100m finals, the latter stormed to victory but Seville finished a distant eighth, having likely run with a persistent injury. In a recent conversation with Leighton Levy in the latter's eponymous podcast, the 24-year-old reflected on the stare-down, tough loss and how he persevered and won his first World title this year.

"Trust me, it wasn't easy, man, because last year was a emotional year for me because you guys saw what happened and the way that I looked in the semi-final, it was supreme for you guys. It was excellent. And I in my head I said, "Yes, I can get this goal." And when this when I literally came out the blocks and what I realized that mm- I can't make it because I felt my grind. I was so disappointed and it was a very hard task knowing that coming from eighth place last year and to get this to get this gold medal it trust me it took a lot of resilience confidence to really get this gold medal," he said. (2:50 onwards; Mr. Analyst aka Leighton Levy podcast in YouTube)

Seville was a part of the 4x100m men's relay team that won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Oblique Seville issued a bold message after winning 100m title at the 2025 World Championships

Oblique Seville shouted out to coaches likes Glen Mills, and Stephen Francis, who were instrumental in the rise of Usain Bolt, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Seville, who is now coached by Mills, revealed that the Jamaican athletes have been rewriting history with the relentless efforts of the coaches and the athletes alike.

"If you check the statistics in track and field, it's the same coach but different athletes. Stephen Francis, coach Lance, and Glen Mills. So, throughout the years of track and field, it's those coaches who had other athletes who proved themselves over and over throughout the years. So, it's actually something good for us right here. It's just that we are rewriting history," he said. (via World Athletics)

Oblique Seville was the 100m and 4x100m gold medalist at the 2019 Junior U20 Carifta Games.

