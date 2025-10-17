"Just that we are rewriting history"- Oblique Seville opens up about the rise of Jamaican athletes after defeating Noah Lyles at World Championships

Oblique Seville opened up about the rise of Jamaican athletes after winning the gold medal in the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships held in Tokyo. The Jamaican athlete defeated Noah Lyles and fellow teammate Kishane Thompson to win the ultimate title on the sport's biggest stage.

In the process, Seville became the first Jamaican athlete to win the gold medal in the men's sprint event after Usain Bolt, who won it back in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. Oblique Seville spoke about the rise of Jamaican athletes in a video by World Athletics and shared how several coaches have been making a huge impact on the global track circuit.

Seville named several coaches which including Stephen Francis, who trained Kishane Thompson, and coach Glen Mills, who was Usain Bolt's mentor for a very long time. The Jamaican athlete shared how the country was making a comeback and rewriting history in the track circuit once again, with incredible athletes as well as the relentless efforts of coaches who were giving rise to great Jamaican talent.

"If you check the statistics in track and field, it's the same coach but different athletes. Stephen Francis, coach Lance, and Glen Mills. So, throughout the years of track and field, it's those coaches who had other athletes who proved themselves over and over throughout the years. So, it's actually something good for us right here. It's just that we are rewriting history," he said.

Oblique Seville opens up about winning the gold medal in men's sprints for Jamaica after Usain Bolt

Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Oblique Seville opened up about winning the gold medal for Jamaica in the 100m sprint at the World Championships in an interview at the airport. Seville expressed his elation at being able to win the title against some of the best athletes in the world and bring the title to Jamaica.

He shared how it had been almost a decade since Jamaica had won the gold medal in the men's sprints in a major event and expressed his happiness at being able to start a new era for Jamaican sprinting.

"It is a great feeling because the last time Jamaica won a gold medal was 2016 and 2015 at the World Championships, so it's an elated feeling knowing that we could actually break that curse and start the new era for Jamaican sprint," he said.

Seville hoped to continue his dominance in the sport and inspire the upcoming generation of athletes.

