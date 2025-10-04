"I disconnect myself from myself"- Jordan Chiles gets real about dealing with tough schedules amid DWTS and focusing on her mental health 

Jordan Chiles opened up about dealing with tough schedules as she continued her performances on Dancing with the Stars alongside Ezra Sosa. The American athlete shared that she tries to disconnect from the world and tries to enjoy her time with her pet dog as well as her family while trying her best to live in the present moment.

Chiles decided to go out of her comfort zone and announced her decision to compete in the 34th edition of Dancing with the Stars after the conclusion of the NCAA gymnastics season. The gymnast's performances in the early rounds impressed fans, who expressed their elation on social media.

As Dancing with the Stars continues to entertain fans with a series of outstanding performances, Jordan Chiles spoke about dealing with a tough schedule as well as taking care of her mental health in an interview with Marie Claire. The Olympic gold medalist shared that she tries to separate herself from her competitive self and rejuvenate by living in the present moment and enjoying the company of her family and friends.

"I disconnect myself from myself. I know that sounds weird, but I try to separate the Jordan who’s very focused from the one who’s hanging out with her friends. That one is different from the one who’s a dog mom, and that one is different from the one who competes. So really, I’ve been able to decompress by separating my worlds and just being present in the moment," she said.

Moreover, speaking about her mental health, Jordan Chiles shared that she is constantly trying her best to focus on herself.

"I've been like that my entire life. Now, at 24, I’m starting to realize that life is catching up with me, and I've done so much that it's time to focus on taking care of myself," she added.

Jordan Chiles opens up about overcoming tough times

Jordan Chiles opened up about overcoming tough times in an interview with Players ' Tribune. The American athlete expressed how one must develop self-belief and not end up doubting their abilities.

Chiles expressed how she had been through tough times in the past two years; however, she was able to successfully bounce back due to her self-belief and hard work.

"I think the biggest lesson I've learned through this cycle is not doubting yourself, to you know, make it seem like you're hurting yourself. I've been through a lot in the past two years, and you know, dealing with deaths in my family, and, you know, trying to navigate through life. Like, there's been a lot," she said.

Moreover, Jordan Chiles shared how one must accept that tough times are a part of life and continue to strive towards their goals.

