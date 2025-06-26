"Next year I'm going bigger"- Jordan Chiles reveals Megan Thee Stallion inspiration while speaking about her 'motto' after Olympics

Jordan Chiles opened up about her motto for the upcoming season. The American gymnast weighed in on her popular 'I'm that girl' motto during the Paris Olympics and shared that she will be competing in the 2025 season with an all-new theme that is inspired by one of Megan Thee Stallion's songs.
Chiles marched into the 2025 season after winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the team event. The 2024 season was successful for the gymnast as she finished with podium positions in major events like the Core Hydration Classic and the US Olympic trials.
Her motto during the Olympic season, which was 'I'm that girl,' went viral on social media and was widely appreciated by fans. In her latest appearance on 'Sports are fun' with Kelley O'Hara, Jordan Chiles shared her motto for the 2025 season.
The Olympic gold medalist shared that it was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion's song 'Right Now' from the album Megan: Act ||. Jordan Chiles shared that while listening to the song, the verse 'This year I did my big one, next year I'm going bigger' stuck in her mind, and she decided to have it as her motto for this year.
"My theme for the year is, this year I did my big one, next year I'm going bigger. It's actually from one of Megan's songs. I was listening to the song over and over again and this one part just like stuck in my head and I was like,'You know what, she's actually right.' This year I did do my big one and next year we're going bigger," she said.
Jordan Chiles on listening to Megan Thee Stallion and other artists while preparing for her event
Jordan Chiles spoke about her preparations while gearing up to compete in a post-match interview at the US Olympic trials. The American gymnast shared that she would often listen to female artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and GloRilla whenever she would find herself overthinking or nervous before competition.
Moreover, Chiles shared that she was motivated to put forward her best performance after enjoying the vibe with her teammates while getting ready.
"The whole time while we were getting ready we were vibing, we were listening to music, you know, Megan, Beyoncé, GloRilla. Every girl artist you can think of was popping up. And I was like, ‘You know what? If these girls can slay like this, I can go out there and slay like them," she said.
Along with Jordan Chiles' love for Megan Thee Stallion, the popular artist extended her support to the gymnast as she took the center stage during the Paris Olympics.