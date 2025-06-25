"Be who you are"- Jordan Chiles shares encouraging message for the 2025 NBA Draft Class

The elite artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles has shared an inspiring message for the 2025 NBA Draft class. The two-time Olympic medalist recently attended one of the largest sports festivals, the 2025 Fanatics Fest, held at the Javits Centre in New York City from June 20 to 22, 2025.

Ad

Jordan Chiles is currently relishing her time off from gymnastics and was invited to Stagwell’s third annual Cannes Sport Beach festival, along with iconic sport personalities from different leagues. The three-time World Championship medalist also attended a discussion panel at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

At the 2025 Fanatics Fest, Chiles displayed a custom all-black outfit from Nike and defeated women's soccer icon, Kelley O'Hara in a headstand contest during a panel discussion. During the fest, Jordan Chiles also met NBA legend LeBron James.

Ad

Trending

Through an Instagram post, the Tualatin, Oregon, native gave a heartfelt message to the 2025 NBA draftees.

"Don't doubt yourself. Be who you are. Celebrate the moments that you're gonna be with your family," Chiles mentioned.

Ad

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held from June 25–26, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will consist of 59 picks. The Dallas Mavericks won the draft lottery and will become eligible to have the first pick. After the Mavericks, the other top five teams for the picks are the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz.

Apart from her Olympic and World Championship achievements, Jordan Chiles also holds three medals from the Pan American Games.

Ad

Elite artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles reflects on the role of fashion in her life

Jordan Chiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

During her interview with WNBA legend Candace Parker in March 2025, Chiles expressed how fashion has played a significant role in her life.

Ad

"I love fashion. Fashion has always been with me ever since I was little. I used to have those little sketchbooks and with you know how you can get the stickers and put the dresses and yeah I used to have one of those and I grew up with sneakers. My mom was a huge sneaker head, so I knew all about the different Jordans the different dunks the different you know Air Forces all these crazy different sneakers," she shared [30.04 onwards]

Ad

She continued,

"In the world of fashion there's always something that's unique about your outfit and for me it was always shoes, it was always a nice sunglass."

With the UCLA Bruins, Chiles has won three prestigious NCAA titles and two second-place finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More