Jordan Chiles impresses in handstand contest at Fanatics Fest, beats former soccer player Kelley O'Hara

Jordan Chiles performed an impressive headstand at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, which is being held at Javits Centre in New York City from June 20-22. The two-time Olympic medalist won a headstand contest against soccer icon Kelley O'Hara during a panel discussion.

Chiles has been actively pursuing other endeavours beyond gymnastics. She was invited to Stagwell's annual Cannes Sport Beach festival, along with fellow Olympians Tara Davis-Woodhall, Ilona Maher, and Noah Lyles, as well as other sports personalities from various spheres. Furthermore, the artistic gymnast was also in attendance at the Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

In addition to various sports figures and their fans, the three-time World Championship medalist also appeared at the 2025 Fanatics Fest. The Fest returned for its second year in New York City and hosted some of the biggest shows in the sports world.

During the JWS Sports are Fun panel, Chiles and former United States national team star Kelley O'Hara competed in a handstand contest. The challenge was won by the artistic gymnast, as she kept her pose intact longer than O'Hara.

With the US national team, Kelley O'Hara won two FIFA Women's World Cups and one Olympic gold medal. She also played for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League, before retiring from the sport at the end of the 2024 season.

Jordan Chiles reflects on working with brands that share her athletic mindset

During her Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel on June 20, 2025, Jordan Chiles expressed why she likes working with brands that share her athletic mindset and discipline. She mentioned (as per Variety):

"As an athlete, no matter where we are, no matter what we’re trying to do within our lives, everybody has to see that we strive and thrive for greater each and every single day. That’s why I like working with certain brands because it’s like they understand that. They understand, you know, that I wake up in the morning at 4:00 a.m. just to go do a workout at six, I wake up in the morning to go do a cold plunge."

Chiles assisted her team, the UCLA Bruins, to a second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She is also set to compete for the Bruins again in the coming season for her senior year.

