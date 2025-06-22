Jordan Chiles shares special moment with LeBron James at Fanatics Fest 2025

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, has recently shared a glimpse of her daughter with legendary basketball player LeBron James. The two-time Olympic artistic gymnast shared a special moment with the four-time NBA Champion at the 2025 Fanatics Fest in Javits Centre, New York City.

Jordan Chiles is relishing her time off from gymnastics and is engaging herself in various endeavors. Last month, she participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami and got featured on their 2025 cover edition alongside famous personalities. The Tualatin, Oregon, native was also in Cannes, France, and attended the Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall and other distinguished individuals.

She recently attended the 2025 Fanatics Fest in New York City, which features the biggest shows in the world of athletics. The Fest records attendance from legendary sports personalities, players from multiple leagues, and fans.

Through her Instagram story, the mother of Jordan Chiles, Gina Chiles, shared a picture of her daughter posing with the NBA superstar, LeBron James, who has won three gold medals and one bronze medal from four Olympic Games.

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in the National Basketball Association and plays as a forward with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old is the league's all-time leading scorer and is a four-time NBA Finals MVP. He has been named to the NBA All-Star Game twenty-one times throughout his career and has been named the league's Most Valuable Player four times.

Elite artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles reflects on winning the NCAA title in the uneven bars event

In her interview with People on May 5, 2025, Chiles shared her thoughts on winning the NCAA title in the uneven bars event in the 2025 NCAA Championships. She shared:

“It definitely was an amazing experience. I’m one of the only athletes that’s ever won back-to-back event titles on bars. So, I think it was really cool to see that I made history again and that I had that opportunity. It just makes me hungry for more. If I can do it twice, maybe I can do it three times, four times, as many times as my body allows it. I really had fun with it and I wouldn’t change the world for anything that happened.”

Apart from her 2025 NCAA individual title, she has won titles in uneven bars and floor exercise and two second-place finishes in all-around and team events.

