Jordan Chiles shares training update with glimpses of her bars and balance beam sessions

Two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, has recently shared an update on her bars and balance beam training session. The prominent artistic gymnast made her debut on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover, Miami's Runway Show, and has also appeared in the Milk Money Limited Heels shoot.

Chiles performed an impressive front flip during the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway show in Miami. She was dressed in an all-white swimsuit, making a notable presence at the Swim Week. The elite athlete also served as a presenter at the American Music Awards, which took place on May 26. She was dressed in a burgundy-colored long-sleeve cropped top with a high-rise skirt of the same colour.

She represents the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team and assisted her team to a second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. She also won the NCAA title in the uneven bars event. Through her recent TikTok post, the three-time World Championship medalist shared a glimpse of her bars and balance beam practice session. She wrote:

"another day another practice!!! #gymnastics"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@jordanchiles

Jordan Chiles has clinched three medals at the Pan American Games as well as three gold medals and one bronze medal from the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships. She also has three gold medals and two silver medals from the NCAA Championships.

In her previous collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins, Chiles won her fifth Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Award. In 2023, she was the WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year.

Jordan Chiles opens up on being named one of TIME's Women of the Year

Jordan Chiles was named one of TIME's Women of the Year in February 2025. During her appearance on the 'The Trophy Room with Candace Parker' podcast, the artistic gymnast reflected on receiving the prestigious honour. She said:

"It was a dream come true, honestly. I think the biggest thing was understanding that I had the recognition that as a little kid I didn't get and knowing that I'm a part of such amazing women in general. Being a part of Time 100 women like it still gets me like I have the magazine in my house and I just look at it every day like wow I'm very thankful," she shared. [7:05 onwards]

She continued:

"Seeing the recognition in women's sports and people are being able to understand that we don't just get to wake up and be this beautiful thing, we also do go through a lot, whether it's mentally, physically, emotionally."

The Tualatin, Oregon native, has also clinched two Pac-12 titles and two Big Ten titles during her decorated collegiate career.

