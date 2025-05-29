  • home icon
  Jordan Chiles 'plays around' on uneven bars as she eases back into training

By Ravleen Kaur
Modified May 29, 2025 18:27 GMT
2025 NCAA Women
Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Two-time Olympic medalist, Jordan Chiles, has shared her thoughts on returning to her training on the uneven bars. The prominent artistic gymnast recently made an appearance as a presenter during the American Music Awards, which were held on May 26, in Las Vegas.

Chiles has become one of the most talented artistic gymnasts from the United States and has won numerous accolades in both her national and international gymnastics career. She led her collegiate team, the UCLA Bruins, to a second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament.

She has earned two NCAA gold medals in 2023 and one gold medal in the uneven bars event at the 2025 NCAA Finals. She also has two silver medals from the NCAA Championships.

Through her TikTok post, the elite athlete disclosed her thoughts on training on the uneven bars. She said:

"Just a little playing around…… gotta clean up though 😂👀🤷🏽‍♀️"
Screenshot of Jordan Chiles&#039; TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@jordanchiles
Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@jordanchiles

Jordan Chiles is a three-time World Championship and three-time Pan American Games medalist. Along with these accolades, she also has three gold medals from the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships, which were held in Medellín, Colombia. With the UCLA Bruins, she has won five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Awards.

Chiles was featured in the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue along with other famous personalities, including former LSU Tigers elite artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Jordan Chiles reflects on her college career at the University of California

UCLA Bruins&#039; Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women&#039;s Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty
UCLA Bruins' Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

In her interview with Forbes on March 6, 2025, Chiles expressed her admiration for her collegiate experience at the University of California. Furthermore, she also shared the reasons why she chose UCLA, as she said [18:00 onwards]:

"I am in school, and it's actually really fun being in college. I've always wanted to go to college ever since I was younger. UCLA has always been my dream school to go to. I'm a city girl. I love LA... I'm a htown hottie and I'm a city girl. I love it."

She continued [19:35 onwards]:

"I go around on my scooter, yes, don't come for me. Campus is in mile radius, I need a scooter everywhere because our classes are really far, but I enjoy it, I love it. I literally love everything about it, it's so gorgeous, I get to meet new people, I think that's the biggest thing."
In 2025, the notable artistic gymnast was named the Woman of the Year 2025 by the prestigious Time Magazine.

