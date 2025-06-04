Jordan Chiles turns up the glamor in footwear brand's campaign shoot following SI Swimsuit runway appearance

Jordan Chiles was recently seen at a footwear brand's campaign shoot, days after her SI Swimsuit runway appearance. Chiles made her debut on the SI Swimsuit cover alongside actress Salma Hayek Pinault, fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne, and model Lauren Chan.
Following her Paris Olympics campaign, Chiles published her memoir "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams" in March. The following month, she won the uneven bars title at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Her incredible feats have made Chiles a popular face within brands. After stealing the show on the swimsuit runway, the American gymnast appeared in multiple looks in The Milk Money Limited Heels shoot.
Chiles was seen in one of her looks donning a black leotard with net tights and cat-eye-shaped glasses. She also wore funky heels that featured art similar to graffiti. For her second look, she opted for a futuristic appearance with a lavender bodysuit and silver boots with heels. Chiles was also seen donning a sparkling black leotard with heels.
During her 2025 SI Swimsuit runway event walk, Chiles wore a white bikini and cowboy hat. The Olympic medalist left the fans in awe by executing a flawless front flip in the middle of her walk.
Jordan Chiles opened up on clinching the uneven bars title multiple times at the collegiate level
Jordan Chiles secured her second uneven bars title at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, after claiming it in 2023. She scored an impressive total of 9.9750 points to lead UCLA to the runner-up position. Following the feat, she expressed her joy.
“It definitely was an amazing experience,” said Chiles (via au.sports.yahoo.com). “I’m one of the only athletes that’s ever won back-to-back event titles on bars. So, I think it was really cool to see that I made history again and that I had that opportunity. It just makes me hungry for more. If I can do it twice, maybe I can do it three times, four times, as many times as my body allows it. I really had fun with it and I wouldn’t change the world for anything that happened.”
Jordan Chiles took a break from collegiate gymnastics after the 2023 season to focus on her training for the Paris Games.