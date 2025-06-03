Jordan Chiles shows off unique tattoo as she walks the ramp at Swimsuit Runway Show

Jordan Chiles showed off a special tattoo as she walked the ramp at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week. Chiles was honored as the cover girl of the 2025 edition alongside Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek.

Jordan Chiles modeled for the 2024 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, shortly after winning a gold medal at the Paris Games. Enjoying gymnastics downtime, Jordan Chiles made her debut as the SI swimsuit cover girl in 2025. She attended the launch event and the Social Club, and recently graced the ramp alongside other SI models like fellow Olympian Ilona Maher.

Sporting a polka-dotted blue-and-golden bikini, Chiles walked the ramp during the Miami Swim Week, showing off her swimsuit-inspired tattoo, as seen on Self Magazine's Instagram post. The editor-in-chief of the SI Swimsuit issue, MJ Day, shared the post on her story and urged fans to pay special attention to the artwork on Chiles' hip area.

"Please also peep a very special addition to @jordanchiles tattoo story..."

Jordan Chiles shows off tattoo on the runway; Instagram - @jordanchiles

Chiles appreciated the gesture on her Instagram story and captioned it with two heart emojis.

Jordan Chiles also left the crowd amazed as she pulled off a front flip in the middle of her walk in a white bikini. She shared the original Si swimsuit's Instagram post on her story and wrote:

"Iconic"

Chiles was a part of the gold-winning US women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Games. She also won the silver with the squad at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Jordan Chiles opened up about her possibility of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics

Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Chiles participated in two Olympic editions in Tokyo and Paris and won two medals. She even won a bronze on the floor exercise, but an extended ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the CAS forced her to lose it.

In an interview with People Magazine, Chiles talked about the possibility of competing at the 2028 Olympics at home. However, she said she would want to focus on the current moment and let the decision

happen organically.

"It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it,” she said.

The two-time Olympic medalist released her debut book, 'I'm That Girl', in March this year. She also campaigned for several brands and presented at the 2025 American Music Awards.

