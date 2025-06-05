“Don’t need it anymore”- Jordan Chiles opens up on mental health progress and moving past therapy

Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympic medalist, recently shared her thoughts on her mental health progress. The elite artistic gymnast who is also a prominent advocate for mental health further shared how she dealt with her past trauma through therapy and self-care.

Along with her Olympic feats, Jordan Chiles has earned numerous accolades in her notable collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins. She has clinched three medals at the world championships and the Pan American Games, respectively. She recently made her debut as a cover model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit edition and her first appearance on the SI's Runway show in Miami.

During her interview with SI on June 5, the artistic gymnast shared her thoughts on her personal and emotional growth. She further disclosed that she sought professional help to move forward in her life.

"There has actually been a lot of personal work. I’ve done a lot of self-care things. I used to talk to a sports psychologist to help me really get my trauma from my past… just out of this world. I don’t need it anymore. I realized you want to be in the present and be in the moment, always look towards the future, not so much keep looking in the past,” Chiles shared.

The Tualatin, Oregon, native assisted her team to a second-place finish at the prestigious 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. Jordan Chiles also clinched her individual 2025 NCAA title in the uneven bars event. In her last season, she received five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Awards.

Elite artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles reflects on Mental Health Month

Jordan Chiles at the UCLA Gymnastics' "Meet The Bruins" - Source: Getty

Through her Instagram post, decorated athlete Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts on her journey with mental health during Mental Health Month. Furthermore, she encouraged individuals to prioritise their mental health and seek help when required while collaborating with 'Take Action for Mental Health'.

"I used to think being strong meant pushing through no matter what. But the truth is—real strength is knowing when you need help. I’ve felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders. And I had to stop pretending I was okay when I wasn’t. I had to check in, speak up, and get support."

She continued,

"If you’re feeling overwhelmed, please know you’re not alone. This #MentalHealthMonth, I’m teaming up with @TakeAction4MH to help you tap into the tools and resources that got me through."

Till now, Chiles has won two Pac-12 titles, two Big Ten titles, and three NCAA Championship titles.

