Jordan Chiles gets candid about why she wants to be seen as more than just an Olympian

The notable artistic gymnast, Jordan Chiles, has recently shared her thoughts on why she wants to be seen beyond her gymnastics career. The two-time Olympic medalist further reflected on showcasing her personality and connecting with individuals through her social media channels.

Ad

Jordan Chiles rose to prominence by becoming the first-ever women's all-around Winter Cup champion. She further solidified her place by coming second in the U.S. Classic competition behind legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles. Chiles then competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and clinched a silver medal in the team event. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won a gold medal with 'Golden Girls' comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera.

Ad

Trending

The three-time World Championship medalist recently attended the Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel, which also featured Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall, along with other individuals at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France. Chiles shared her thoughts on how she uses social media to connect with her audience beyond her sports career. She shared via a Variety.com:

“You go on my social media, you’re gonna know I’m a dog mom. You’re gonna know that I love fashion. I don’t want you just to think of me as Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympian who did this, that and the other in gymnastics. I would like for you to understand that I like watching other sports. I would like for you to understand that Uber Eats is literally the only app I have on my phone.”

Ad

Apart from her World Championship feats, Chiles has captured three medals at the Pan American Games and four medals in the Pacific Rim Championships.

Elite athlete Jordan Chiles reflects on her 2025 collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

In her collegiate career, Jordan Chiles represents the UCLA Bruins and recently assisted her team in clinching the second position at the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. She praised her team through her Instagram post on April 27, 2025, mentioning:

Ad

"wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Ad

Chiles won her NCAA title in uneven bars and earned five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week awards in her 2025 collegiate season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More