Jordan Chiles grooves to Kehlani’s new single 'Folded', draws singer’s reaction

The famed singer Kehlani has shared her thoughts on Jordan Chiles, the two-time Olympic medalist, grooving to her new track on social media. The prominent artistic gymnast shared glimpses of herself enjoying Kehlani's single, 'Folded'.

Chiles was one of the attendees at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, which was held in New York City from June 20-22. The Fest is considered one of the largest sports events featuring athletic legends, icons from different leagues and their fans.

Chiles was one of the members of the Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. The UCLA Bruins gymnast was invited to Stagwell’s third annual Cannes Sport Beach festival, along with Olympic athletes and other top-notch sports personalities.

Through her TikTok post, the three-time World Championship medalist expressed her thoughts on 'Folded', a new single by Kehlani, the well-known American singer, dancer, and songwriter. Chiles wrote:

"this song been stuck in my head all day @Kehlani"

To which, the singer replied:

"my girl!!!!!"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' TikTok post featuring Kehlani's comments | Source: TikTok/@jordanchiles

Kehlani rose to prominence with her 2017 album 'SweetSexySavage,' which reached gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Her mixtapes, 'You Should Be Here' and 'While We Wait', reached RIAA gold certification as well. Along with these accolades, Kehlani won the Alchemist Award in 2022 and the Rulebreaker Award in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Tualatin, Oregon, native gymnast has clinched three medals from the Pan American Games and three gold medals from the Pacific Rim Championships.

Jordan Chiles opens up about her personality beyond the realm of sports

Jordan Chiles at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

During the Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel at Cannes Lions Festival, Jordan Chiles reflected upon her thoughts and shared her desire to be recognized beyond artistic gymnastics. She mentioned:

“You go on my social media, you’re gonna know I’m a dog mom. You’re gonna know that I love fashion. I don’t want you just to think of me as Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympian who did this, that and the other in gymnastics.

"I would like for you to understand that I like watching other sports. I would like for you to understand that Uber Eats is literally the only app I have on my phone.”

In her decorated collegiate career, Chiles has won three NCAA titles and two second-place finishes.

