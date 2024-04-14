“I don’t need to “show a**”, I need to wear what I feel will help me jump the highest” - Katie Moon hits out at fan criticizing her kit choice

Katie Moon, Olympic and World Champion, recently hit out at a fan criticizing her choice of uniform while competing. This comes after she defended Team USA and Nike’s women's uniform for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The controversy started when Nike released pictures of Team USA’s kit for the upcoming Games. In the post, a male mannequin can be seen dressed in a pair of thigh length tights and a top, while the female mannequin is posed in a hip baring one-piece.

Many fans and athletes expressed concern over the comfort of the female uniform, with Nike being accused of sexism. However, Katie Moon, the defending Olympic champion, was quick to defend the brand, assuring fans that athletes got over 20 combinations with the amount of tops and bottoms available.

However, one fan then went on to criticize Moon for her choice of uniform, which typically includes a bikini bottom and tank top, writing on X (formerly Twitter),

“You think it's all valid & nobody should care? Why? You admit men cover up more & some choose *even more modest options*. Yet you *need* to show a** & pubic area to stay cool & for style?? BS. You've been conditioned to bow to a p**nsick male gaze; it sets girls a terrible example.”

Moon was quick to hit back a the fan, writing that she felt she wore what she felt would help her perform best,

“Since 2021 I’ve been fortunate to win a medal at every major champs. The 2 times I didn’t win, I was the most covered-onesie & shorts. Is it the kit’s fault? No. But to your point I don’t need to “show a**”, I need to wear what I feel will help me jump the highest.”

“We’re fighting for centimeters, hundredths of a second, etc. When you’re pushing your body to the absolute limits, you need your wear what you feel will allow you to move most efficiently. I’m sorry if you don’t like it,” Katie Moon added.

Katie Moon poses in design similar to Team USA’s 2024 Olympic kit

Katie Moon in a portrait photoshoot for Paris Olympics

As the controversy around Nike and it's choice of uniform for the American women at the Olympic Games raged, Katie Moon posed in an outfit whose style that was similar to that of the new kit released.

The 32-year-old posted photos wearing the new onesie as well as a bikini bottom and tank top, assuring women that it felt more comfortable than it looked on the mannequin.

“If this can help put women’s minds at ease a bit…I tried on the same style today and didn’t feel worried about…things…popping out. I think it’s just the mannequin. This felt like the last kit just a slightly higher cut. I know every body is different tho so just my take”

Moon has produced some impressive performances so far this season, most notably winning the pole vault gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.