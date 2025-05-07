Ilona Maher gets honest about crazy Met Gala celebrity outfits and why she doesn't see herself doing it

The Met Gala, a night of fashion, offered the best looks from athletes, actors, models, musicians, and designers on the red carpet. Ilona Maher, the star rugby player and DWTS season 33 finalist, spoke about how the over-the-top fashion of the event doesn’t align with her.

Ilona Maher recently played for the USA women’s national rugby team, Women’s Eagles, against Canada, a match that broke the highest attendance at women’s rugby game in the US. She has also won bronze in rugby sevens for US at the Paris Games 2024.

Maher shared her thoughts about the Met Gala on the Olympian’s podcast, House of Maher, which she hosts along with her sisters, Olivia and Adrianna. She expressed that when she hears about 'big splashes', she thinks of crazy outfits. She referred to Rihanna’s appearance at the 2015 Met Gala, in a yellow Guo Pei coat dress, and admits she doesn’t see herself going to that level. She is sceptical about whether she will feel confident in a big gown. (3:09 onwards)

“There are, like, people who are just going to go crazy with it, who, like, Rihanna with, like, a cape, whatever, that goes down the stairs. I don’t see myself at that level to do that, she said.

But I also think it's also about how good I feel in it. And I don’t know if I would feel as confident in something that’s a little bit out there for me, she added.

For her, it's not about the attention but the confidence and comfort in what she wears. She further elaborated,

I don’t mind the attention on me, but I just don’t feel good enough in it. Like if it’s something like just weird and boxy or this, like, I don’t want to wear it just because it’s like people are going to look at it. I wanted to feel good in it. So even if that means, like, taking back the splash a little bit. "

Ilona Maher has a massive social media following and recently took to Instagram to share how she would pose if she attended the event.

Currently, Ilona Maher is preparing for the 2025 Pacific Four series, to represent Team USA. Her next match is on May 17 against Australia, followed by May 24 against New Zealand.

Ilona Maher reflects on the theme of Met Gala 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'

Ilona Maher arriving at "Dancing With The Stars", 2024. - Source: Getty

In the same podcast, Ilona Maher also shared about the Met Gala theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', saying it will bring creativity and give freedom for the attendees. (4:00 onwards)

“It sounds like you have a little bit freedom to like dress how you would but bringing those inspirations in.“

She concluded by saying she prefers tailored outfits, and nothing feels better than wearing something that is perfectly made for you.

