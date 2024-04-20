"I am done trying to conquer the world"- J'den Cox opens up after emotional retirement at the U.S. Olympics Wrestling Team Trials

J'den Cox recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling after an incredible career. His run came to an end with a loss in the second round to Kollin Moore, 2-2, during the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials in the Men's 86kg Freestyle.

The American wrestler bid an emotional farewell to the sport by leaving his shoes in the center of the mat. He received a standing ovation from the crowd for his incredible career and contributions to wrestling.

The former Rio Olympics bronze medalist opened up in an interview about his decision to retire after such an illustrious career.

" I think I am losing to the guys I was beating before," Cox said. "I am doing a disservice to myself and them. I am in a position now where I am done trying to conquer the world and I am going to try and make it better for my wife and kids. That's my goal from here on now," he said.

He added:

" I am not accomplishing my goals. ... The hunger not being there and if I am not doing things right, it is disrespectful for me to save a part of it, you know. I have a lot of respect for the sport to walk away. It is hard, I love this sport but you know I have had a great career, so it's been good."

J'den Cox and his illustrious career

J'den Cox - Wrestling - Olympics: Day 15

J'den Cox began wrestling at a remarkably young age and swiftly dominated the junior wrestling circuit. Moreover, he played football as a linebacker in college as well.

With a record of 205–3 in his high school career, he suffered losses only in his freshman year. He was a part of the Missouri Tigers' wrestling team as a college athlete and was recognized as Wrestler of the Year in 2014. He won the NCAA Championship three times and was the first wrestler to achieve this incredible feat.

J'den Cox qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016 after winning that year's NCAA wrestling championship. As his weight class hadn't qualified for the Olympics, he had to undergo one more qualification tournament to qualify for the quadrennial Games.

Cox won gold at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament qualifying for the Rio Olympics. J'den Cox won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 after losing to Selim Yaşar in the semifinals.

