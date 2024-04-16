U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024-Wrestling: Men's Freestyle 125kg pre-seed bracket

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 Wrestling will see the participation of top wrestlers from the U.S. vying for a spot in the nation’s squad for the Paris Olympics 2024, on April 19 and 20, 2024, at State College in Pennsylvania.

The USA Wrestling National Coaching Staff recently revealed draws and seedings for various weight classes in the 2024 trials.

In the 125 kg class of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024, the NCAA D1 All-American Hayden Zillmer and Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time World Championships medalist, are the first and second-seeded wrestlers for the Challenge tournament, taking place on Day 1.

The Challenge Tournament in the 125 kg category will also feature the NCAA champion Greg Kerkvliet, the four-time U.S. Open Champion Dominique Bradley, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Christian Lance as the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-seeded wrestlers, respectively. All the six athletes have received a bye in the first round.

What are the 125kg bracket Pre-seedings for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024?

Here are the draws for the 125 kg weight class for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024-

First Round Draws for 125kg weight class

Hayden Zillmer (1) Bye

Trent Hillger (9) vs Demetrius Thomas (8)

Wyatt Hendrickson (5) Bye

Dominique Bradley (4) Bye

Greg Kerkvliet (3) Bye

Christian Lance (6) Bye

Gary Traub (7) vs Jaron Smith (10)

Nick Gwiazdowski (2) Bye

Who will the winner from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 (125kg) face in the Best-of-Three Championship Series?

Mason Parris of Team USA celebrates the victory against Jose Diaz of Team Venezuela during Wrestling - Men’s Freestyle 125Kg Final at Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico on Day 12 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on November 01, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The winner of the Challenge Tournament from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 will face Mason Parris on Day 2 of the trials in the Best-of-Three Championship series.

Mason Parris made it to the Best-of-Three Final after clinching the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships 2023. Parris got the better of Abdulla Kurbanov from Russia, who competed as an individual neutral athlete, in the 125kg repechage bronze-medal match via technical superiority (12-2).

Some of Parris’ other accomplishments include being the Pan American Championships 2024 and Pan American Games 2023 gold medalist. Additionally, he is known for being a NCAA Division I champion in 2023 (285 lb), and junior world champion (125kg) in 2019.

