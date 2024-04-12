U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling: Full list of qualified wrestlers in the men’s freestyle weight class

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling are slated to be held on April 19 and April 20, 2024, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The trials will play a crucial role in determining the team that will represent the United States at the Paris Olympics 2024.

USA Wrestling has released the final roster of men’s freestyle wrestlers who will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The U.S. men’s freestyle wrestling team will comprise a maximum of six athletes - one in each Olympic weight classes, including 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg. So far, the U.S. has secured quotas in four divisions: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg.

The winner from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will face the Olympic quota holder in the Best-Of-Three Championship series on Day 2. This result will decide the USA’s representative in that category for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Notably, the 2023 World Championships medalist in a non-Olympic category automatically qualifies for the trials’ Day 1 semi-final. However, they get a position in the closest Olympic weight category in which they collected the medal at the Worlds, either in an upper or lower class.

If the U.S. has obtained an Olympic quota in a weight class, the wrestler who becomes the champion in the same category during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will become a part of the USA team for the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, if the nation doesn’t have an Olympic quota in the weight class, the winner of the trials will have to grab the quota by participating in the World Qualification Tournament, set to be held from May 9 to 12, 2024, in Istanbul.

Complete list of qualified wrestlers in the men’s freestyle class in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024

Here is the list of athletes who will be competing in the men’s freestyle class during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024.

Men’s 57 kg

Vitali Arujau (In Challenge Tournament Semifinals)

Zane Richards

Thomas Gilman

Daton Fix

Spencer Lee

Nico Megaludis

Liam Cronin

Daniel Deshazer

Luke Lilledahl

Jax Forrest

Marcus Blaze

Nick Suriano

Men’s 65 kg

Zain Retherford (In Challenge Tournament Semifinals)

Nick Lee

Yianni Diakomihalis

Kaleb Larkin

Andrew Alirez

Beau Bartlett

Joseph Mckenna

Matthew Kolodzik

Seth Gross

Nahshon Garrett

James Green

Ladarion Lockett

Alec Pantaleo

Jesse Mendez

Men’s 74 kg

Kyle Dake (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)

Jordan Burroughs

Mitchell Mesenbrink

Keegan O'Toole

Jason Nolf

Quincy Monday

Alex Marinelli

Alex Facundo

Jarrett Jacques

Tyler Berger

Vincenzo Joseph

Meyer Shapiro

Levi Haines

David Carr

Carter Starocci

Men’s 86 kg

David Taylor (In Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Aaron Brooks

Trent Hidlay

Alex Dieringer

Mark Hall

Maxwell Dean

Connor Mirasola

Evan Wick

David Mcfadden

Chance Marsteller

Zahid Valencia

Patrick Downey

Men’s 97 kg

Kyle Snyder (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)

J'den Cox

Isaac Trumble

Michael Macchiavello

Kollin Moore

Nathan Jackson

Jonathan Aiello

Eric Schultz

Anthony Cassioppi

Christian Carroll

Men’s 125 kg

Mason Parris (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)

Hayden Zillmer

Nick Gwiazdowski

Wyatt Hendrickson

Christian Lance

Dominique Bradley

Gary Traub

Trent Hillger

Jaron Smith

Greg Kerkvliet