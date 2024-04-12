U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling: Full list of qualified wrestlers in the men’s freestyle weight class

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling are slated to be held on April 19 and April 20, 2024, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The trials will play a crucial role in determining the team that will represent the United States at the Paris Olympics 2024.
USA Wrestling has released the final roster of men’s freestyle wrestlers who will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 for the Paris Olympics 2024.
The U.S. men’s freestyle wrestling team will comprise a maximum of six athletes - one in each Olympic weight classes, including 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg. So far, the U.S. has secured quotas in four divisions: 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg.
The winner from Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will face the Olympic quota holder in the Best-Of-Three Championship series on Day 2. This result will decide the USA’s representative in that category for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Notably, the 2023 World Championships medalist in a non-Olympic category automatically qualifies for the trials’ Day 1 semi-final. However, they get a position in the closest Olympic weight category in which they collected the medal at the Worlds, either in an upper or lower class.
If the U.S. has obtained an Olympic quota in a weight class, the wrestler who becomes the champion in the same category during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will become a part of the USA team for the Paris Olympics 2024.
On the other hand, if the nation doesn’t have an Olympic quota in the weight class, the winner of the trials will have to grab the quota by participating in the World Qualification Tournament, set to be held from May 9 to 12, 2024, in Istanbul.
Complete list of qualified wrestlers in the men’s freestyle class in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024
Here is the list of athletes who will be competing in the men’s freestyle class during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024.
Men’s 57 kg
Vitali Arujau (In Challenge Tournament Semifinals)
Zane Richards
Thomas Gilman
Spencer Lee
Nico Megaludis
Liam Cronin
Daniel Deshazer
Luke Lilledahl
Jax Forrest
Marcus Blaze
Nick Suriano
Men’s 65 kg
Zain Retherford (In Challenge Tournament Semifinals)
Nick Lee
Yianni Diakomihalis
Kaleb Larkin
Andrew Alirez
Beau Bartlett
Joseph Mckenna
Matthew Kolodzik
Seth Gross
Nahshon Garrett
James Green
Ladarion Lockett
Alec Pantaleo
Jesse Mendez
Men’s 74 kg
Kyle Dake (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)
Jordan Burroughs
Mitchell Mesenbrink
Keegan O'Toole
Jason Nolf
Quincy Monday
Alex Marinelli
Alex Facundo
Jarrett Jacques
Tyler Berger
Vincenzo Joseph
Meyer Shapiro
Levi Haines
David Carr
Carter Starocci
Men’s 86 kg
David Taylor (In Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Trent Hidlay
Alex Dieringer
Mark Hall
Maxwell Dean
Connor Mirasola
Evan Wick
David Mcfadden
Chance Marsteller
Zahid Valencia
Patrick Downey
Men’s 97 kg
Kyle Snyder (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)
J'den Cox
Isaac Trumble
Michael Macchiavello
Kollin Moore
Nathan Jackson
Jonathan Aiello
Eric Schultz
Anthony Cassioppi
Christian Carroll
Men’s 125 kg
Mason Parris (In Best-Of-Three Championship Series)
Hayden Zillmer
Nick Gwiazdowski
Wyatt Hendrickson
Christian Lance
Dominique Bradley
Gary Traub
Trent Hillger
Jaron Smith
Greg Kerkvliet