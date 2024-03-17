Daton Fix: Age, record, seed & know more of his participants at NCAA Wrestling Championships

Daton Fix, 26-year-old, is all set to compete at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Kansas City, Missouri. The student-athlete will be focusing on winning the first national title at the tournament scheduled on March 21 to 23,

Fix from the University of Oklahoma, performed exceptionally at the recent Big 12 Conference Championships in Tulsa. As a result, he is now holding the top spot in the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships' roster.

Daton Fix is currently the No.1 seed at 133 pounds on the NCAA Wrestling Championships list. In fact, he stands as the only OSU wrestler to clinch a top seed in the roaster. Ryan Crookham of Lehigh University is at No. 2 on the list with NC State University’s Kai Orine taking the third spot.

Despite Fix's promising seed standing, the wrestler does not have big aims for the upcoming tournament. Speaking with The O’Colly in an interview:

“It doesn’t really matter at all,” he said

Fix has to compete perfectly in his seeds against five different players and is more focused on winning regardless of the opponent, as that is what will ultimately help him win the championship. He said:

“Just places me in the bracket. I’ve gotta win five matches, and it doesn’t matter who I’m wrestling.”

His coach John Smith explained that Daton Fix has to compete against the 10 starters who are seeded in the same bracket as him. He shared that five of them are Cowboys ranked in the top 10 of their weight line.

Therefore, Fix has to give his best shot at outperforming at least four of his competitors.

Daton Fix expresses happiness after winning the Big 12 Conference Championships for the fifth time

Daton Fix created history on March 12 by bagging the Big 12 Conference Championships for the fifth time.

Moreover, Fix is now the only wrestler to hold the 5-time champion title of the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

He bagged his fifth-time win by defeating Iowa State’s Evan Frosty with 8-5.

Fix expressed his happiness about his victory during an interview with Pistols Firing Blog. He said:

“I’m just grateful. Grateful to be here. Grateful to be a Cowboy. Any time you can do something that’s never been done here at Oklahoma State, you know it’s a big deal. I’m proud to be a Cowboy. I love it. I love it here. I love the fans. It’s a good time."

Nevertheless, Daton Fix’s team, the Cowboys was announced as the overall runner-up team in the championship with 141.5 points. It was recorded as the highest runner-up score ever in the history of the Big 12 Conference Championships.