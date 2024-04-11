U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling: Full list of qualified wrestlers in the women’s freestyle weight class

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 are scheduled to be held between April 19 and April 20, 2024, at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania. As a result, USA Wrestling has released the list of women’s freestyle wrestlers who will be participating in the event.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 are being held to select the USA Olympic team for the Summer Games in Paris. In women’s freestyle, there are a total of six wrestlers who will be heading to Paris 2024 through these trials.

On Day 1 of the trials, the wrestlers will compete to determine who will qualify for the best-of-three series on Day 2. The finalist from Day one will then meet the Olympic quota place holder or the 2023 World Championship medalist (in the same category) where they will engage in the best-of-three series final wrestle‐off on Day 2.

The winner of the Best-Of-Three championship series will be chosen as the USA’s representative for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Complete list of qualified wrestlers in the women’s freestyle class in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024

Here is the list of athletes who will be competing at the trials. Notably, the athletes who have already secured a place in the Best-of-Three series are those who earned the quota or medal at the 2023 Worlds.

Women’s 50kg

Sarah Hildebrandt (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Audrey Jimenez

Erin Golston

Sage Mortimer

Samara Chavez

Kendra Ryan

Kaelani Shufeldt

Mia Palumbo

Emilie Gonzalez

Ava Bayless

Nyla Valencia

Women’s 53kg

Dominique Parrish (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Jacarra Winchester

Amy Mason

Alisha Howk

Vayle-Rae Baker

Katie Gomez

Haley Augello

Areana Villaescusa

Sydney Petzinger

Brianna Gonzalez

Amani Jones

Felicity Taylor

Juliana Diaz

Women’s 57kg

Helen Maroulis (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Xochitl Mota-Pettis

Amanda Martinez

Alexandra Hedrick

Shelby Moore

Cristelle Rodriguez

Cameron Guerin

Bridgette Duty

Abigail Nette

Alexis Janiak

Carolina Moreno

Women’s 62kg

Kayla Miracle (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Katerina Lange

Ashlynn Ortega

Aine Drury

Maya Letona

Savannah Cosme

Lauren Louive

Mallory Velte

Jennifer Page

Macey Kilty

Claire Dicugno

Adaugo Nwachukwu

Reese Larramendy

Women’s 68kg

Amit Elor (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Alexandria Glaude

Alara Boyd

Solin Piearcy

Kaylynn Albrecht

Chloe Ogden

Forrest Molinari

Caitlyn Davis

Women’s 76kg

Adeline Gray (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)

Dymond Guilford

Kennedy Blades

Yelena Makoyed

Tristan Kelly

Precious Wieser

Marlynne Deede

Skylar Grote

Brooklyn Hays

Rose Cassioppi

Madison Sandquist

Kylie Welker

When and where to watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 for Wrestling?

One can watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 through NBC’s Peacock. The streaming platform will provide a live telecast for each match. Additionally, USA Network will also broadcast the Friday and Saturday evening sessions for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024.