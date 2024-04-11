U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 - Wrestling: Full list of qualified wrestlers in the women’s freestyle weight class

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 are scheduled to be held between April 19 and April 20, 2024, at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania. As a result, USA Wrestling has released the list of women’s freestyle wrestlers who will be participating in the event.
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 are being held to select the USA Olympic team for the Summer Games in Paris. In women’s freestyle, there are a total of six wrestlers who will be heading to Paris 2024 through these trials.
On Day 1 of the trials, the wrestlers will compete to determine who will qualify for the best-of-three series on Day 2. The finalist from Day one will then meet the Olympic quota place holder or the 2023 World Championship medalist (in the same category) where they will engage in the best-of-three series final wrestle‐off on Day 2.
The winner of the Best-Of-Three championship series will be chosen as the USA’s representative for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Complete list of qualified wrestlers in the women’s freestyle class in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024
Here is the list of athletes who will be competing at the trials. Notably, the athletes who have already secured a place in the Best-of-Three series are those who earned the quota or medal at the 2023 Worlds.
Women’s 50kg
Sarah Hildebrandt (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Audrey Jimenez
Erin Golston
Sage Mortimer
Samara Chavez
Kendra Ryan
Kaelani Shufeldt
Mia Palumbo
Emilie Gonzalez
Ava Bayless
Nyla Valencia
Women’s 53kg
Dominique Parrish (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Jacarra Winchester
Amy Mason
Alisha Howk
Vayle-Rae Baker
Katie Gomez
Haley Augello
Areana Villaescusa
Sydney Petzinger
Brianna Gonzalez
Amani Jones
Felicity Taylor
Juliana Diaz
Women’s 57kg
Helen Maroulis (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Xochitl Mota-Pettis
Amanda Martinez
Alexandra Hedrick
Shelby Moore
Cristelle Rodriguez
Cameron Guerin
Bridgette Duty
Abigail Nette
Alexis Janiak
Carolina Moreno
Women’s 62kg
Kayla Miracle (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Katerina Lange
Ashlynn Ortega
Aine Drury
Maya Letona
Savannah Cosme
Lauren Louive
Mallory Velte
Jennifer Page
Macey Kilty
Claire Dicugno
Adaugo Nwachukwu
Reese Larramendy
Women’s 68kg
Amit Elor (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Alexandria Glaude
Alara Boyd
Solin Piearcy
Kaylynn Albrecht
Chloe Ogden
Forrest Molinari
Caitlyn Davis
Women’s 76kg
Adeline Gray (in Best-of-Three Championship Series)
Dymond Guilford
Kennedy Blades
Yelena Makoyed
Tristan Kelly
Precious Wieser
Marlynne Deede
Skylar Grote
Brooklyn Hays
Rose Cassioppi
Madison Sandquist
Kylie Welker
When and where to watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 for Wrestling?
One can watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 through NBC’s Peacock. The streaming platform will provide a live telecast for each match. Additionally, USA Network will also broadcast the Friday and Saturday evening sessions for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024.