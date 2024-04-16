U.S. Olympic Team Trials 2024 Wrestling - Complete list of Men's pre-seeds

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling ignited anticipation as the USA Wrestling released the list for men's freestyle pre-seeds.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling are slated for Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania. The athletes will be seen executing their prowess to secure a spot to compete at the world's prestigious sporting event later this year.

NCAA Wrestling champions Jordan Burroughs, Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci will compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wrestling to earn a spot at the Paris Olympics

Jordan Burroughs at the 2023 Final X Wrestling.

NCAA champions Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci will step on the mat in Pennsylvania, vying for a spot at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Brooks and Starocci have both secured four consecutive NCAA Wrestling Championships from 2021 to 2024. They will be seen locking horns with the likes of Trent Hidlay, Alex Dieringer, and Mark Hall in the 86kg weight category.

The 35-year-old and six-time world champion, Jordan Burroughs, will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials along with three-time NCAA Champion, Jason Nolf in the 74 kg category. Other athletes, including the U20 and U23 World Champion Keegan O'Toole and Princeton University's senior Quincy Monday, will also compete in the 74kg category.

2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships silver medalist Daton Fix, will vie for a spot to compete in the French capital in the men's 57 kg freestyle event along with the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist, Zane Richards.

Full list of Men's freestyle pre-seeds at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling

Men's 57 kg Challenge Tournament

Zane Richards Thomas Gilman Daton Fix Spencer Lee Nico Megaludis Nick Suriano Liam Cronin Daniel DeShazer Luke Lilledahl Jax Forrest Marcus Blaze

65 kg Challenge Tournament

Nick Lee Yianni Diakomihalis James Green Andrew Alirez Beau Bartlett Joseph McKenna Kaleb Larkin Seth Gross Alec Pantaleo Matthew Kolodzik Jesse Mendez Nahshon Garrett

65 kg Challenge Tournament Semifinal

Zain Retherford

74 kg Challenge Tournament

Jordan Burroughs Jason Nolf Keegan O’Toole Quincy Monday Mitchell Mesenbrink Meyer Shapiro Vincenzo Joseph Alex Marinelli Alex Facundo Levi Haines Tyler Berger Jarrett Jacques Ladarion Lockett

74 kg Best-of-three Championship Series

Kyle Dake

86 kg Challenge Tournament

Aaron Brooks Chance Marsteller Trent Hidlay Alex Dieringer Mark Hall Carter Starocci Maxwell Dean David McFadden Connor Mirasola Evan Wick Patrick Downey

86 kg Challenge Tournament Semifinal

Zahid Valencia

86 kg Best-of-three Championship Series

David Taylor

97 kg Challenge Tournament

J’den Cox Isaac Trumble Michael Macchiavello Kollin Moore Nathan Jackson Jonathan Aiello Eric Schultz Anthony Cassioppi Christian Carroll

97 kg Best-of-three Championship Series

Kyle Snyder

125 kg Challenge Tournament

Hayden Zillmer Nick Gwiazdowski Greg Kerkvliet Dominique Bradley Wyatt Hendrickson Christian Lance Gary Traub Demetrius Thomas Trent Hillger Jaron Smith

125 kg Best-of-three Championship Series

Mason Parris

