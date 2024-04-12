US Olympic team trials 2024 Wrestling: Top wrestlers to watch out for ft. Carter Starocci and Helen Maroulis

As the 2024 Summer Olympics, to be held in Paris, draws near, the American wrestlers will strive to earn a spot at the 2024 US Olympic team trials Wrestling to compete in the French capital from August 5 to 11 this year.

230 wrestlers will vie at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, 2024, to secure a spot to compete at the world's most prestigious sporting event.

2024 NCAA Champions Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will vie for an Olympic Berth at the US Olympic team trials 2024 Wrestling

Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks have secured four NCAA Championships.

The 2024 US Olympic team trials Wrestling will feature a few remarkable athletes, with the likes of Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Helen Maroulis vying for an Olympic spot. Let's take a look at athletes to watch out for in the upcoming event.

Carter Starocci:

The 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships' sensational winner Carter Starrocci will be seen vying for an Olympic spot in the 2024 U.S. Wrestling Olympic team trials. Starocci is one of the only seven wrestlers who have secured four NCAA Championships from 2021 to 2024. During the latest NCAA Championships, he displayed exceptional prowess, clinching the title after sustaining an injury. He will compete in the men's 74kg category.

Aaron Brooks:

The 2024 US Olympic team trials will witness one more 2024 NCAA Champion in the form of Aaron Brooks, competing in the men's 86kg category. The 2023 Big Ten Wrestler of the Year holds the remarkable feat of securing four consecutive NCAA Championships from 2021 to 2024.

Helen Maroulis:

Two-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis will compete in the women's 57 kg weight category at Penn State. Maroulis secured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 53 kg category, followed by a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 57kg. She will vie for a spot to compete at the upcoming Olympics to claim her third victory.

Adeline Gray:

Six-time world champion Adeline Gray will be seen competing in the 86kg women's category. After securing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the 33-year-old has now fixed her gaze to earn a berth at the Olympics.

The 61kg men's freestyle category will feature the faceoff between the three-time All-American, Seth Gross, and 2024 Pan American Champion, Nick Suriano.