"I was doubting myself"- Julien Alfred credits coach Edrick Floreal’s support for season’s second-fastest 100m in Stockholm

Saint Lucian sprinting sensation Julien Alfred recently shared her thoughts on her performance in her signature event at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League. The two-time Olympic medalist praised her coach, Edrick Floreal, for his support after posting her season's second-fastest time in the 100m.

Alfred clinched the top spot in the 100m at the Oslo Diamond League at 10.89 seconds. In her 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League, she once again captured the first position with 10.75 seconds, setting a meeting record. She also came first in the 300m race event at the Miramar Invitational, defeating Jamaican icon Shericka Jackson.

After her recent win in Stockholm, the World Championship gold medalist applauded her coach's support, which allowed her to regain confidence and perform better after doubting herself initially following her run at Oslo. She mentioned, as per the Stockholm Diamond League's official site:

"After Oslo, I had to have a long chat with my coach, and he went through everything with me for today's race. He reassured me that I am in great shape, because I was doubting myself. But I am happy today with how the race went. The turnaround was short, but it is nothing new to me; I have done it before. I shall be heading back to Austin for training now before Pre."

In last year's Diamond League, Julien Alfred won her signature event at the Herculis Diamond League event in Monaco. She posted a new national record in the 200m race at the London Diamond League.

Elite athlete Julien Alfred reflects on her season before the 2025 World Athletics Championships

Julien Alfred at 2025 Oslo Diamone League | Source: Getty Images

During her interview with Flotrack on June 12, 2025, the prominent sprinter, Julien Alfred, expressed her thoughts on her current season before the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will be held from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan. She mentioned:

"I think, like, I said execution, that's the most important thing. Like, being more disciplined when it comes to executing my races and listening to my coach more, trusting myself more, I think that's really what I'm looking forward to. But I don't have anything specific I'm looking at within that time frame. I think as long as I'm ready for Tokyo, that's all that matters to me." [2:15 onwards]

Alfred is the first athlete to win an Olympic medal for Saint Lucia and was named Saint Lucia's official Tourism Ambassador in October 2024.

