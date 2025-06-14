Julien Alfred gets real on training evolution and mindset shift months after Paris Olympics glory

The prominent Saint Lucian athlete Julien Alfred has recently shared her thoughts on her training and mindset growth after winning two medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She opened her 2025 season with a brilliant win in the 100m at the Oslo Diamond League, which was held on June 12.

The elite sprinter clinched the first Olympic medal for her country and posted a new national record in the 100m finals at her international track in her debut in Paris. She has earned numerous accolades in both her junior and collegiate careers. She holds gold medals from the 2024 World Indoor Championships and the Central American and Caribbean Games.

During her press conference interaction ahead of the Stockholm event, Julien Alfred expressed her thoughts on the training transformation and mindset changes she underwent after winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She said,

"If anything, I'm running longer, running 400 [m], 300 [m], which I don't usually do. If anything I may do one 4 × 400 [m relay] throughout the year. However running longer now, I thing that's really what has changed also after winning the Olympics, is that it's given me more confidence going into races."

She continued,

"I haven't gotten comfortable, I know that for sure, I still train every single day, because I know that, there's somebody coming and everybody wants to win towards the end of the year. So, I always train hard nonetheless."

Julien Alfred will next participate in the signature event, the 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League, which will be held from June 14-15, 2025. The Ciceron, Castries, native registered an impressive 10.89s to finish on top in the 100m event at Oslo where she overcame Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith.

Julien Alfred reflects on meeting her role model at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League

Julien Alfred at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League - Bislett Games - Source: Getty

The talented athlete won her season opener at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League and clocked the 100m in 10.89 seconds. Alfred got to meet her childhood hero, Jamaican legend Usain Bolt, who made a guest appearance at Oslo's Bislett Stadium. She expressed her elation after meeting Bolt, saying as per the Olympics:

“It was so surreal!. He’s been my idol since I was young and finally getting the chance to meet him in Oslo is so surreal to me. I’m still in awe. I did ask him a question. 'How do you move on from such a high?' He said, 'Don’t get distracted by so many things happening around you. So many opportunities come your way but you really have to stay focused'.”

In 2023, Alfred was named the USTFCCCA Women's Indoor National Track Athlete of the Year.

