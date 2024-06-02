"I have a feeling this wait is about to be explosive"- Fans react to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce training blocks amid anticipation of 2024 season opener

Ten-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently shared a video of herself while practicing block starts ahead of her 2024 season debut. Despite less than two months to go for the Paris Olympics, Fraser-Pryce is yet to open her season and hasn’t also announced her upcoming meets.

Fraser-Pryce will be aiming to make it to the Jamaican Olympic track and field team for the 2024 Summer Games. So far, she has collected eight medals, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze medal throughout her participation at the Olympic Games. The 2024 edition of the Olympics will be her fifth Games if she manages to secure a spot in the squad.

Fraser-Pryce recently took to her Instagram (IG) handle to share a video of herself while practicing block starts. She captioned it:

“Momentum takes you forward!🚀”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement after the Jamaican sprinter uploaded the video. One of the fans wrote in excitement as they believed the wait for her season opener would be worth it, stating:

“I have a feeling this wait is about to be explosive 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

While another fan stated that they couldn’t wait for her to be back to competitions, adding:

“So ready to see you hit that track!🔥”

Since Fraser-Pryce is popularly called as the Pocket Rocket, another fan wrote:

“The one, the only, THE ROCKET 🚀 🔥”

Here are some other reactions that the video generated:

“Calm before the 🌪️ 🚀🔥, ” another fan chimed in.

“She. Is. Coming!!!!”, a fan wrote.

“Queen Rocket Launching in 3..2...1 🚀🚀🚀”, another fan added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set to retire after 2024 Paris Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is regarded as one of the greatest female athletes and most successful in the history of the World Athletics Championships, has decided to hang up her boots after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She first confirmed that the Paris Olympics would be her last appearance at the quadrennial Games through a Facebook post in 2023, stating:

“Shelly-Ann is my name, running is my fame! I got Paris on my mind…..My 5th and final one for all time 🇯🇲😁🚀💯 🙏🏾”

She went on to confirm that she will retire after the Games in an interview with Essence.com, adding:

“My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s most successful event at the Olympics is the 100m sprint event in which she won four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze each.