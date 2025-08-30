"I fell into a really dark place"- Ryan Lochte shares an update after overcoming tough times since near-death car accident

Ryan Lochte recently opened up about his new achievement outside the swimming pool, announcing he is 54 days sober. Lochte reflected on his near-fatal 2023 car accident, stating that it sent him into a dark place. The 12-time Olympic medalist reflected on navigating a tough time, struggling with depression, loneliness, and feeling like giving up, which led him to substance abuse. The former American swimmer realized he needed to make changes in his life and admitted himself to Florida Recovery Centre. Highlighting the importance of seeking help, Lochte expressed his pride in being sober for 54 days. &quot;I wanted to share some positive updates in my life and what's going on, and I'm so happy now, and the big reason is that I am 54 days sober. After my accident in 2023, I fell into a really dark place - depression, loneliness, feeling like I was giving up in life, and what led me down the road of substance abuse. But with everything going on with my life, I needed to make a change, a drastic change. So, I checked myself into a Florida Recovery Centre.&quot;&quot;I feel so much better, I'm thinking clearly, I'm motivated, and I am moving forward, he added. &quot;It’s not how you get knocked out. It’s how you get back up and keep bettering yourself every day, putting one foot in front of another. So that is what I'm doing. I'm bettering myself each day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Lochte met with the tragic accident while he was driving to pick up his kids from school on November 21, 2023. &quot;Happiness looks good on me&quot; - Ryan Lochte introduces his new girlfriend Ryan Lochte during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Ryan Lochte recently introduced his new girlfriend, months after seeking a divorce from his ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid. He shared a picture with his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan, announcing his relationship on Thursday, August 28. Sharing a heartwarming picture on Instagram, where they are seen posing side by side with his arm around her in an open field, Lochte wrote:&quot;Happiness looks good on me. Can’t hear the outside noise 😉 All smiles with you even thru obstacles thrown at us. ❤️❤️❤️&quot;Rae Reid filed for divorce in March 2025, seven years after their marriage. They both share three children, including son Caiden Zane, who is 8, and daughters Liv Rae (6), and Georgia June (2).