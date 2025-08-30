  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "I fell into a really dark place"- Ryan Lochte shares an update after overcoming tough times since near-death car accident

"I fell into a really dark place"- Ryan Lochte shares an update after overcoming tough times since near-death car accident

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 30, 2025 02:19 GMT
2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Ryan Lochte during a press conference at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte recently opened up about his new achievement outside the swimming pool, announcing he is 54 days sober. Lochte reflected on his near-fatal 2023 car accident, stating that it sent him into a dark place.

Ad

The 12-time Olympic medalist reflected on navigating a tough time, struggling with depression, loneliness, and feeling like giving up, which led him to substance abuse. The former American swimmer realized he needed to make changes in his life and admitted himself to Florida Recovery Centre. Highlighting the importance of seeking help, Lochte expressed his pride in being sober for 54 days.

"I wanted to share some positive updates in my life and what's going on, and I'm so happy now, and the big reason is that I am 54 days sober. After my accident in 2023, I fell into a really dark place - depression, loneliness, feeling like I was giving up in life, and what led me down the road of substance abuse. But with everything going on with my life, I needed to make a change, a drastic change. So, I checked myself into a Florida Recovery Centre."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I feel so much better, I'm thinking clearly, I'm motivated, and I am moving forward, he added. "It’s not how you get knocked out. It’s how you get back up and keep bettering yourself every day, putting one foot in front of another. So that is what I'm doing. I'm bettering myself each day."
Ad
Ad

Ryan Lochte met with the tragic accident while he was driving to pick up his kids from school on November 21, 2023.

"Happiness looks good on me" - Ryan Lochte introduces his new girlfriend

Ryan Lochte during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Ryan Lochte during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte recently introduced his new girlfriend, months after seeking a divorce from his ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid. He shared a picture with his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan, announcing his relationship on Thursday, August 28. Sharing a heartwarming picture on Instagram, where they are seen posing side by side with his arm around her in an open field, Lochte wrote:

Ad
"Happiness looks good on me. Can’t hear the outside noise 😉 All smiles with you even thru obstacles thrown at us. ❤️❤️❤️"

Rae Reid filed for divorce in March 2025, seven years after their marriage. They both share three children, including son Caiden Zane, who is 8, and daughters Liv Rae (6), and Georgia June (2).

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications