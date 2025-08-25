Months after announcing divorce with wife Kayla, Ryan Lochte melts over daughters’ adorable moments while spending time with them

Ryan Lochte enjoyed some time with his daughters, and shared glimpses of their activities by the pool on Instagram. Lochte shares three children with his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid. They announced they were getting divorced in June this year.

Ad

Lochte and Kayla got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot after two years in 2018. The couple shares three children, son Caiden Zane, 8, and daughters Liv Rae, 6, and Georgia June, 2.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, Lochte shared several Instagram stories featuring moments with his daughters. In one clip, his elder daughter, Liv, could be seen enjoying the pool in a pink swimsuit with matching goggles. Another story showed both his daughters playfully doing a mini catwalk, with the younger sister following her sister’s moves. Lochte captioned the posts:

Ad

Trending

“All smiles in the pool”

“I just can’t with these hahaha”

Screenshot of Instagram stories IG/@ryanlochte

Following his divorce with wife Kayla Rae Reid, Ryan Lochte revealed his new girlfriend.

Ad

Ryan Lochte goes official with new girlfriend after divorce

TYR Pro Swim Series at Mission Viejo - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Ryan Lochte went public with his new girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, months after announcing his divorce from Kayla. Molly is a kindergarten teacher from Gainesville who also has three children. Lochte and Molly met during school drop-offs, as their children attend the same school.

Ad

Opening up about his relationship with Molly, Lochte shared that he is living his best life and is excited for the new chapter ahead, saying:

“Molly is true to herself. She has a big heart. She’s a kindergarten teacher, so she has the patience of a freaking saint. It’s awesome being with her. We’re just living our best lives and having fun. We have nothing to hide, why hide happiness? I’m just in a new projection and a new chapter of my life that is going to be amazing, and I’m excited for it.” (via Daily Mail)

Ad

Lochte and Molly often share pictures together on social media.

Ryan Lochte boasts 12 Olympic medals, six gold, three silver, and three bronze. While he has not officially announced his retirement from sport, his last Olympic appearance came at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Since then, he has faced several setbacks, including a suspension in 2018. He tried a comeback in 2020 but failed to qualify for the Olympic team. He did not participate in the U.S. Olympic team trials for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More