"I am not in the same fitness that I was for the Olympics" - Gabby Thomas after "Day 1 of training" for 2025 season

Reigning Olympic champion Gabby Thomas recently said she is not in the same physical condition as she was during the Paris Games. She made the revelation after "day one" of her training for the 2025 season, where she will be competing in the World Championships.

The 27-year-old keeps her fans updated about her training routine through her social media handles. On Thursday, November 14, Thomas posted a video on her TikTok account where she informed her fans about running the longest race, at 2.5 miles, of her life, which was part of her preparations for the upcoming season.

In a recent update on her preparations for next season, the triple Olympic champion shared the aftermath of the first day of training on TikTok. Thomas said in the TikTok that she had done 20 rounds of 100-meter sprints. Thomas said,

"I just finished Day one of training for the next season. I have World Championships in September of 2025, so we started training today. So many months out, and I am not in the same fitness that I was for the Olympics; I'm not in that shape. Today was hard. I did one time trial, and I did 20 100-meter runs, and it was really difficult."

Gabby Thomas is set to participate in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in 2025 and will be aiming to upgrade her 200m World Championship silver medal to gold. She had an outstanding 2024 campaign, with 3 Olympic gold medals, in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay events, at the Paris Games.

"The comments are like, 'You have to run, put that ice cream down'" - Gabby Thomas addresses fans' concerns about her diet

Gabby Thomas at the Athlos NYC (Source: Getty)

In a recent TikTok, Gabby Thomas shared her take on fans expressing concerns about her diet and mentioned that whenever she shares posts about her meals, she gets messages from fans advising her to avoid certain foods due to her status as an athlete.

Thomas said,

"The funniest part about being a professional athlete is that any time I eat something that's not bland chicken breast with veggies, people are like, 'You probably can't eat that, can you?' Or if I post a picture of me with an ice cream cone or something, all the comments are like, 'Gabby, you have to run, put that down'. And I'm like, 'I can eat it, so I'm still okay.'"

Gabby Thomas wrapped up her 2024 season at the Athlos NYC, where she participated in the 200m event and secured a second-place finish.

