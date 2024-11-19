WATCH: Gabby Thomas shares hilarious aftermath of her first day on track after the Paris Olympics

Gabby Thomas is back to training after a long break post her victorious outing at the Paris Olympics. The American recently shared a hilarious update on her return to the track as she prepares for the upcoming 2025 season.

Thomas began her year on a high note, competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where she finished first in the 300m. From there, she moved onto the outdoor season in March, clinching back-to-back wins at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the LSU Alumni Gold.

In May, the American competed in her first international competition of the year, helping Team USA win gold in the 4x100m and 4x400m at the World Relays. Later that month, she saw a dip in her performance at the Los Angeles Grand Prix but was back in top form at the New York Grand Prix.

Trending

In June, Thomas topped the U.S. Olympic Trials, subsequently qualifying for her second consecutive Games. At the Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old stormed to gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m, making her the only track and field athlete to win three gold at the 2024 Games.

Since Paris, Gabby Thomas has been enjoying some time away from the sport. Her break has seen her take a vacation to Maldives with her boyfriend, attend the US Open, WNBA games, and an F1 race, as well as make appearances on multiple talk shows and more.

Now, the sprinter is finally back to training. Upon her return, she shared a hilarious video of herself out of breath on Instagram. Text in the video read, ‘pov, you just finished the first practice back after an offseason of doing absolutely no running’, while the caption said,

“We’re back baby.”

Gabby Thomas wins 2024 USATF Athlete of the Year

Thomas at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

For her incredible performances in 2024, Gabby Thomas has been recognised by the official USA track and field federation. The sprinter was named the recipient of the 2024 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award. Meanwhile, Grant Holloway, who was crowned 110m hurdles champion at the Paris Olympics, was named the 2024 Jesse Owens Athlete of the Year award.

The American was also nominated for the World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year award. However, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Julien Alfred have been announced as the finalists for that award, leaving the 200m Olympic champion out of that race.

Gabby Thomas will receive her 2024 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award in December at the USATF Night of Legends event that will be held in Orlando, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback