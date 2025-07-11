"I was gonna pay with cash" - Olivia Dunne expresses frustration after being denied Babe Ruth's apartment

Olivia Dunne was recently left heartbroken after she was denied late baseball legend Babe Ruth's old apartment. The former gymnast and social media star Dunne was all set to buy her first house.

Dunne signed a contract to buy a seventh-floor apartment for $1.6 million on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox legend is said to have resided from 1929-40. Born in Westwood and having been brought up in Hillsdale, New Jersey, Dunne was in the process of moving to the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment.

However, a week into the final step in the process, when the former athlete was about to pick the keys, she received a call informing her that the co-op board for the building had denied her application. Although the reason wasn't mentioned, Dunne drew her conclusions while expressing her disappointment in front of her 8million followers on TikTok.

“I was gonna get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was: it was Babe Ruth’s apartment," Dunne said. "I was gonna buy it and I was gonna pay with cash. Like, I wanted this apartment bad,” she continued. “It got to the point that the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went. I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment—that would be, like, criminal.”

"Then the week that I'm supposed to get my keys to my brand-new apartment, I get a call. The co-op board denied me," she added. "For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU. I have no clue. Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."

Olivia Dunne receives the honor of Time 100 creators

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently received the honor of being named in Time's Top 100 Creators list alongside other social media influencers, including Ilona Maher, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, and Khaby Lame.

She received the honor for amassing a massive following of 15 million across her social media platforms and for carving a new path in the NIL system while inspiring the upcoming collegiate athletes. She expressed her feelings after receiving the feat.

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Olivia Dunne was seen donning a chic white outfit while attending the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop in New York City.

