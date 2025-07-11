Olivia Dunne rocks chic white outfit with matching luxury Chanel handbag for Time 100 creators launch party 

Olivia Dunne was recently spotted in a glamorous avatar as she donned a chic white outfit for the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop in New York City. The former gymnast has been keeping herself busy with new ventures after retiring from the sport.

Ad

Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics following her fifth-year appearance with the LSU program. For the event, the former gymnast was seen opting for a white outfit, coordinating a tank top with a white mini skirt.

She paired the look with minimal yet statement jewelry, including heart-shaped earrings and bracelets. She completed her look with a white luxury Chanel handbag. Flaunting her attire, she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

The former collegiate gymnast also visited the Sports Illustrated studio, on the SoHo street, a neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, New York City, known for its designer boutiques, fancy chain stores, and high-end art galleries. She recently walked the runway after collaborating with the brand for the third time.

Ad

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne collaborated with Sports Illustrated for the third time, while also gracing the cover this year.

Ad

"It was always a goal of mine" - Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known after receiving the honor of Time's Top 100 Creators list

Olivia Dunne attends as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club celebrates the launch of the 2025 Issue. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently named in Time's Top 100 Creators list. She received this honor alongside Ilona Maher, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, and Khaby Lame. The former collegiate athlete received this honor for her incredible presence on social media, accumulating a massive following of 15 million across her social media platforms.

Ad

Following the achievement, she stated how she broke the stigma and became the highest-paid collegiate athlete when it was least expected from a gymnast.

“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne, said. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”

“I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics,” said Dunne. “Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me.” (via time.com)

Following the retirement, Olivia Dunne now wants to focus on modeling, acting, and longer-form YouTube videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More