Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne pays heartfelt tribute to Time for “Titan” honor in Top 100 list

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, felt "humbled and honored" after being named a Titan in TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Creators 2025 list alongside some of the biggest digital content creators in the world. Dunne is a former college gymnast who competed for the LSU Tigers and boasts one of the highest NIL valuations for female athletes in college.
On Wednesday, TIME magazine unveiled the list of the Top 100 biggest digital creators in the world. Dunne shared this honor alongside household names like MrBeast, Charli D’Amelio, Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alix Earle and Khaby Lame.
In one story, she highlighted herself on TIME's Top 100 list:
"Alongside some of the greatest," Dunne wrote in a story." Humbled and honored."
Dunne posted the news on social media, while sharing her gratitude:
“thank you @time for featuring me as a ‘titan’ in the top 100 creators list … alongside some of the greatest! humbled and honored.”
With over 13 million followers across platforms, Dunne is among the most followed NCAA athletes ever.
“It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram,” Dunne told TIME. “I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror.”
She has NIL deals worth north of $5.1 million, according to On3. Her partnerships include companies like American Eagle, Vuori, Nautica, Body Armour, Sports Illustrated and Accelerator Active Energy.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's content creation journey
Right around the time when Covid-19 pandemic hit, she started posting gymnastics videos on TikTok, showcasing flips, training clips and even bloopers early on.
By early 2021, she amassed thousands of followers as she capitalized on the TikTok and social media boom during the pandemic.
On July 1, 2021, the NCAA’s NIL rule came into effect, allowing athletes to earn from their Name, Image and Likeness. That was the start of something big for Dunne, who went on to sign several deals with big companies.
She met her beau, Paul Skenes, at LSU two years ago, and the couple have been going strong since.