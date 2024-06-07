American alpine skiing icon Lindsey Vonn recently opened up on being criticized for wearing makeup before hitting the snowy slopes in competitive events. The Olympian took to social media and shared this piece of information with her fans.

Lindsey Vonn is widely acclaimed as one of the most decorated athletes in alpine skiing, having clinched three Olympic medals (one gold and two bronzes). She also has two golds, three silvers, and three bronzes in the world championships.

Additionally, Vonn also held the national record for the most World Cup victories (82), before her compatriot, Mikaela Shiffrin, surpassed her record with 97 career victories.

Besides her career statistics and accomplishments, the 39-year-old Vonn is also known for her sense of fashion, which she exhibited during her professional alpine skiing days. More so, she often wore makeup during the races, but she recently revealed that she was mocked for doing so. She said:

"I wore makeup when I started racing; no one was wearing makeup, and I got made fun of by my peers, by men."

She added that putting on makeup made her feel like she was skiing faster and stated:

"That was my way; I felt like it made me ski faster, which was definitely in my head, but you know, that was something that I felt like expressed my personality, and I never changed."

FIS Alpine shared the video on their Instagram handle in collaboration with Lindsey Vonn while promoting an episode of Alpine Speed Queens and captioned the post:

"Did you know @lindseyvonn’s secrets for speeding down the slopes? Here’s one Discover more by watching the Episode 13 ‘Alpine Speed Queens’ of our FIS100 series on FIS TV!"

Lindsey Vonn is going to the Paris Olympics to cheer for Simone Biles

Media Interview Sessions - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024

Lindsey Vonn, who has appeared in four Olympic games, won a gold in the downhill event at the 2010 Vancouver Games and a bronze in the Super G discipline at the same Olympics. She also won another bronze in the women's downhill event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Vonn said she will be going to the upcoming Paris Olympics in July along with millions of sports fans. She said she'll be watching gymnastics, which is her favorite sport while cheering for the GOAT Simone Biles.

She also added that tennis would always remain her first love as she said (via NBC Sports):

"I'm gonna go for gymnastics, and I'm so thrilled to watch Simone [Biles]. I think she's gonna be just absolutely crush everyone, which is going to be good fun to watch." [1:16 onwards]

