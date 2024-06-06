"Nailed it" - Lindsey Vonn reacts to Roger Federer's 'new hobby' two years after his retirement from tennis

Former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn reacted to tennis legend Roger Federer, who recently unveiled his newfound hobby, golf. He executed a clean swing and garnered attention from his long-time friend Vonn, with whom he skied on the Swiss slopes not long ago.

Vonn, 39, is the third most decorated alpine skier behind Mikaela Shiffrin and Ingemar Stenmark. With 82 World Cup victories to boast, Vonn was introduced to tennis at the age of four. However, she was quick to retract and pursue skiing. In 2009, she first felt the adrenaline rush while watching Federer engage in a historic tiebreak with Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon Championships final.

Four months ago, Vonn and Federer skied together for the first time and the latter unlocked his penchant for skiing, two years into retirement. Fast forward to now, Roger Federer shared an Instagram post in which he can be seen playing golf and asking for pointers. His clean swing was captured in the video.

"Trying to pick up a new hobby. Wish me luck.. Any pointers?" he wrote.

In response, Lindsey Vonn said she was confident Federer would excel at golf as well.

"Pretty sure you already nailed it!" read her comment.

Federer joined hands with Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia to make a documentary "Federer: Twelve Final Days". The documentary encompasses the last 12 days of Federer's career, a build-up to his final tennis tournament, the 2022 Laver Cup. He teamed up with his rival-cum-friend Rafael Nadal but lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Lindsey Vonn was emotionally stirred after watching the trailer released by Prime Video on X. Federer's voice broke as he spoke about his career. Vonn responded to the trailer, saying (via her X handle):

"I can’t even watch the trailer without crying."

"I have admired Roger as an athlete" - Lindsey Vonn on Roger Federer's impact on her

Lindsey Vonn retired from skiing in 2019 but her love for her sport never died. She became the first skier to ski the Strief in 2023 but not in a competition. Months later, she accompanied her Swiss friend Roger Federer in his hometown slopes for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram, she penned a heartwarming note for the 20-time Grand Slam winner and expressed how the latter impacted her life.

"I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years..Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word," she wrote.

She also said that Federer was the GOAT in her eyes, not for his career statistics but for his humility.