"I haven’t spoken about publicly" - Bo Nickal points out about missing details on insider's claims about beef with David Taylor

Bo Nickal recently voiced his opinion after an insider made claims about his and David Taylor's beef. Nickal and Taylor are former teammates at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Christian Pyles of FloWrestling recently voiced his views about how the feud between the two wrestlers began. He dates it back to 2018, when Taylor won the 86kg men's freestyle category at the World Championships. The feat helped him earn a direct entry at the Final X of 2019.
At the annual Beat the Streets for charity in 2019, Taylor locked horns with Drew Foster but suffered a severe knee injury and pulled out from competing at the Final X. At the same time, Nickal had concluded his NCAA career and was about to compete in the 92kg category (non-Olympic weight category). According to the insider's claim, Taylor's backing out of the event at the last moment led to the dispute.
Pyles suggested that Nickal thought if Taylor had backed out earlier, he would have competed in the 86kg category and won the Final X and ultimately the World Championships, earning a spot at the Olympic Trials final round. Although Nickal appreciated the accurate analysis of the insider, he stated that the claims missed important personal details and wondered whether he should reveal them.
"Really accurate analysis from an outside perspective, but a lot of private details are missing that I haven’t spoken about publicly. Should I air it all out? @FloWrestling," Nickal wrote.
It remains to be seen if Nickal indeed divulges the missing details.
"Would pray that they find a better path" - Bo Nickal reacts to the criticism he received after loss to Reinier de Ridder
Bo Nickal faced massive backlash after his loss to Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands at the UFC Fight Night event at Wells Fargo Arena on May 3, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. The criticism came due to his previous statements about fighter Khamzat Chimaev. However, he responded to the pushback, saying:
"I'm like, just let it be. It's fine. It's part of the the job...' The negativity, I'm totally ok with it. I just honestly pray for those people. The only reason that they can send that in my direction is because they're already full of that. I would pray that they find a better path."
Bo Nickal claimed he could "ragdoll" Chimaev if he competed against him.