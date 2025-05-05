Bo Nickal's Khamzat Chimaev call out brutally backfires as fans slam NCAA legend over UFC Des Moines debacle: "He's a fraud" 

Bo Nickal's past comments about Khamzat Chimaev have surfaced after his recent defeat at UFC Des Moines, prompting reactions from MMA fans all around the world. While many made fun of Nickal for his remarks, others pointed to the 29-year-old's loss as an opportunity to learn from his mistakes.
For context, Chimaev was critical of Nickal's second-round submission win over Cody Brundage at UFC 300 last year. In response, the American spoke to The MMA Hour and mocked 'Borz', citing his early MMA record.
An X usernamed @DovySimuMMA recently posted Nickal's comments about Chimaev following the NCAA legend's humiliating defeat against Reinier de Ridder in the co-main event of UFC Des Moines this past weekend.
''Yo, who were you fighting at 5-0, bro? Some random dude in Europe. Like, I'm fighting in the UFC, on UFC 300. So there's levels to this...it wouldn't be surprising to me if when we fight, I'm like minus 1000 favorite.''
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''He's a fraud''
Another one stated:
'Crazy how much better Chimaev is then everybody else''
Other fans wrote:
''If Bo is half the man people think he is then he will learn from this stop being overconfident and train like crazy coming back and shocking everybody. He has the ability does he have the mindset?''
''A loss is probably the best thing that could have happened to Bo. You can’t blame him for thinking that he was world class because he is a world class wrestler. He should beg Khabib to train him like Belal Muhammad & maybe move down to welterweight.''
Check out more reactions below:
Nickal was knocked out by de Ridder's devastating knees in the second round, forcing referee Mike Beltran to intervene and end the bout.
As for Chimaev, he is still unbeaten and recently secured an opening round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. He is now expected to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title this year.
Bo Nickal issues statement following his loss at UFC Des Moines
Bo Nickal lost his undefeated status after suffering a second-round knockout defeat against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines. He is now 4-1 in the promotion.
Following his defeat, Nickal resorted to social media and vowed to comeback stronger, writing:
''Grateful for the highs and lows. I’ll be back.''