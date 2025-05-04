UFC Des Moines: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal: Full video highlights

UFC Des Moines featured a highly anticipated middleweight clash between Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal in the co-main event. Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, hosted the fight night event.

De Ridder was optimistic about his chances against Nickal and planned to display his wrestling prowess inside the octagon. The former ONE Championship two-division champion entered the contest with a three fight win streak, the most recent being an opening round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 311 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Nickal was hoping to extend his seven-fight unbeaten streak. In his last octagon outing at UFC 309, the emerging prospect took on Paul Craig and secured a unanimous decision victory. Notably, it was the 29-year-old's first win by decision and many in the MMA community weren't impressed by his performance, criticizing him for his average display.

The opening round saw Nickal dodging de Ridder's attacks by displaying impressive head movement as the two went for clinch against the cage. The American then took down de Ridder, however 'RDR' managed to get on top of Nickal and and gained control of the fight.

De Ridder began the second round by pressuring Nickal against the cage with his punches, followed by hard knees to the body that sent him to the ground. Referee Mike Beltran quickly intervened to end the bout and the 34-year-old was declared winner via TKO.

Check out Reinier de Ridder's knockout finish below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

During his post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, de Ridder called out former champion Sean Strickland for a potential bout, saying:

''So, I wanted to say, this is the best American wrestler you have right? Now give me the best American striker, Strickland, you are up buddy. Let's go''

Check out the post below:

