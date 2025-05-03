UFC Des Moines: Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal: Live round-by-round updates

Middleweight prospects collide in the co-main event as Reinier de Ridder takes on Bo Nickal in a battle of high-level grapplers.

De Ridder, 19-2, has looked right at home since arriving in the UFC. He submitted Gerald Meerschaert in his debut and ran through Kevin Holland in January, pushing his submission win total to 13. He brings size, control, and a deep grappling arsenal that has overwhelmed most of his opposition.

Nickal, the unbeaten UFC prospect, enters the fight with a record of 7-0. The former NCAA wrestling standout has steadily built his resume, most recently earning a decision over Paul Craig in New York. Known for his top pressure and finishing instincts, he’s ended six of his seven wins inside the distance and four by submission.

The prelims of UFC Des Moines go down at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 PM PT/ 10 PM ET. Fans can catch the coverage of the event on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal clash:

