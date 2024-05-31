"I am heartbroken but this is the best decision"- Fans react to Shilese Jones withdrawing from U.S. Gymnastics Championship following shoulder injury

The gymnastics community shared mixed opinions on social media following Shilese Jones’ withdrawal from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024. The world medalist cited a shoulder injury as the reason behind the withdrawal.

Shilese Jones delivered a sensational performance at the U.S Core Hydration Classic two weeks ago. It marked her first meet of the season, and the 21-year-old announced herself with a silver medal in an all-around competition just behind Simone Biles, who earned yet another gold with a score of 59.500. Jones was awarded a score of 57.650 in addition to a gold on uneven bars.

However, following the withdrawal, Jones claimed that it was at the U.S Classic that she suffered the shoulder injury. She said she felt her shoulder a little sore after a floor exercise at U.S Classic, and a couple of days later, she couldn't even raise her arm.

Shilese Jones released a joint statement with USA Gymnastics, announcing her withdrawal from the ongoing competition:

Fans online termed the decision as a ‘smart’ one as competing with an injured shoulder would have ended her chances of making it to the Paris Olympics 2024.

"I am heartbroken that I won’t see her in Dallas but this is the best decision to keep her healthy for Paris. She deserves to be on that Olympic team more than anything!", a fan wrote.

"Super relieved to hear this! If anyone has already proven themselves this quad, it’s Shi (besides Simone obv). Two days of competition on a hurt shoulder could very well have resulted in an injury that took her out of Olympic contention.", another fan wrote.

"Honestly relieved. Get some rest and slay trials", a user expressed.

Several fans also expressed that they would miss the world medalist competing at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

"sad because i was so excited to watch her compete this weekend but this is such a smart decision. i can't wait to watch her kill at trials", a fan wrote.

"I hope and pray it’s actually not super serious and she can recover in time. Please bubble wrap the sh*t out of her!!!", another fan wrote.

"And they better accept it because ain’t no way yall leaving her at home", a user commented.

How can Shilese Jones qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials?

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Gymnasts needed to secure top positions at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. With Shilese Jones out of the competition, her chances of making it to the five-member U.S Olympic team are over, unless her petition gets accepted.

Jones will send a petition to USA Gymnastics to allow her to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials, which are scheduled from June 27-30. The two-time world medalist is a favorite for making it to the Paris Olympics after Simone Biles, and it's highly likely that USA Gymnastics will accept her petition.