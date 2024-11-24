"I hope I was able to impact this place as much as it impacted me" - Nebraska Cornhuskers captain Lexi Rodriguez pens emotional farewell note

Nebraska Cornhuskers' volleyball team captain Lexi Rodriguez is playing her last season for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The 21-year-old penned an emotional farewell note for her team on Instagram.

Rodriguez termed the last 4 years as 'a dream come true.' In an emotional post shared on the Cornhuskers' Instagram page, the skipper wrote,

"To all my teammates, coaches, staff, and all of husker nation, thank you for giving me so much love & support, you guys truly made this place feel like home! It has been a privilege to put on the Nebraska jersey these past 4 years and represent such a historical program. I am leaving this program a more confident & joyful Lexi Rodriguez, and I hope I was able to impact this place as much as it impacted me!

There truly is no place like Nebraska, GBR"

Rodriguez also thanked her teammates and the supporting staff for their immense post. The 21-year-old volleyball player joined the Cornhuskers in 2021, and since then, she has been an integral part of the team.

Lexi Rodriguez has been awarded several titles, including the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021. She was also the co-recipient of the Female Roscoe Eades Award the same year. In 2023, Rodriguez led her team to the finals of the Big Ten Conference women's volleyball league, where they lost to Texas Longhorns by 0-3.

Lexi Rodriguez on the immense support from Nebraska Cornhuskers

In the farewell note shared on the Instagram page of Nebraska Cornhuskers, Lexi Rodriguez further thanked her team for their immense support throughout her 4-year stint and mentioned how her experience with the Nebraska Cornhuskers had transformed her. Rodriguez wrote,

"I can't even begin to put into words what being a part of this program and representing this state has meant to me these past 4 years. When I decided to become a husker I never imagined my journey would have turned out the way it did! The past 4 years has been a dream come true. This program has truly changed my life in the most amazing ways and it's all because of the people who helped shape my experience to be the best 4 years of my life."

Rodriguez will participate for one last time at the Big Ten Championships. The skipper attended the Senior Night, after which she posted another emotional post on Instagram, where she wrote,

"As it get’s closer to the end it just makes me appreciate all the amazing people i’ve met and experiences i’ve been apart of. Nebraska volleyball will hold such a special place in my heart for the rest of my life."

Nebraska Cornhuskers, led by Lexi Rodriguez, will now compete against the Nittany Lions volleyball team on November 29. Then they will compete with Maryland Terrapins on November 30, following which they'll aim for a berth in the finals, and subsequently, the Big Ten Championships.

