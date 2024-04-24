"I just missed it" - Gabby Douglas weighs in on her gymnastics comeback ahead of American Classic 2024

American artistic gymnast Gabby Douglas recently opened up about her comeback to the sport ahead of her participation at the American Classic 2024, scheduled on April 27, 2024.

This will be Douglas’ first appearance in an event since competing at the Rio Olympics 2016. She was earlier slated to participate in the Winter Cup 2024 but had to pull out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a recent interview with the monthly magazine dedicated to the African-American community which focuses on their lifestyle and achievements, EBONY, via Zoom conversation, the 28-year-old discussed her comeback. She stated that she missed competing and didn’t want to end her career on a negative note, adding:

“I took a break from 2016 until 2022 and after watching a good friend competing, I just missed it. I had a rough go at the 2016 Olympics, but I never wanted to end my career on a bad note.”

Douglas further mentioned how she acknowledged her love for the sport and wanted to make a return to it, stating:

“I never wanted to hate something I love, so I knew I wanted to get back into it.

Gabby Douglas, who scripted history by winning the women's all-around gold at the London Olympics 2012 as the first African-American woman and woman of color of any nationality to achieve the feat, had an unfortunate Rio Olympics 2016 campaign.

Despite having the third highest score during the all-around preliminaries, she couldn’t qualify for the finals of the event as teammates Simone Biles and Aly Raisman had better scores than her as they finished first and second, respectively, in the prelims.

This was due to the rule permitting only two competitors from one National Olympic Committee (NOC) to participate in the finals. As a result, Douglas was unable to defend her title. She went on to finish a disappointing seventh in the uneven bars final.

Gabby Douglas reveals upcoming tournaments after comeback during the Olympic year

Gabby Douglas competes on the vault in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas talked about her upcoming competitions as she aims to qualify for her third Olympic Games in Paris. In an interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson NOW in February 2024, she revealed her plans, stating:

“So, it’s Winter Cup and then a few more assignments on the side, and then it’s [American] Classic, [Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics] Championships, and [Olympic] Trials, and then, hopefully, the Olympics.”

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 is scheduled from May 30. Then, the gymnasts will ultimately give their best efforts to earn a place in the USA's squad for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the U.S. Gymnastics Team Trials from June 27 to 30, 2024.