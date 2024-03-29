Will Gabby Douglas be able to make it to the Paris Olympics 2024? Questions arise after her exclusion from the national team camp

Gabby Douglas thrilled the gymnastics world when she announced that she would be making a comeback aiming for the Paris Olympics in 2024. The former Olympic gold medalist was all set to make a comeback after 8 years.

Earlier this year, she was continuing her preparations in full fledge to compete at the Winter Cup 2024. Her appearance at the event after eight years fuelled huge excitement and anticipation among fans who were ready to witness the gymnastics stage take flight once again at the Winter Cup in the absence of Simone Biles.

However, Gabby Douglas had to withdraw from the event at the last moment as she tested positive for Covid. Douglas aimed to make a comeback at the national team camp which would be held in Texas from April 1, 2024.

The national camp is a crucial stepping stone as it is a selection event for international competitions including the Jesolo Trophy 2024 and the Pacific Rim Championships in April. However, the team announcement by USA Gymnastics turned out to be a disappointment for Douglas as she was not included in the squad.

The primary reason behind this is that Gabby Douglas did not meet the qualifying criteria set by the National body. The major point that the criteria stressed was that the gymnast must be a current top performer in the 2024 season and must have achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score. Medalists from the Tokyo Olympics were also considered under the qualifying criteria.

Gabby Douglas' exclusion from the national camp in 2024 raises several questions regarding her comeback and whether she could successfully make it to the Paris Olympic team. With less than three months to go for the coveted Olympic trials, Douglas needs to participate in a major event to showcase her skills.

Even though Douglas has yet to make a comeback and time is running out, she still has opportunities to showcase her performances before the Olympic trials. With multiple gymnastics contests in April 2024 and various events in May 2024, Douglas has to file a petition to participate in those events, which can eventually help lead her to the Olympic trials.

Gabby Douglas' records

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Gabby Douglas was a part of two of the most famous and celebrated US Olympics gymnastics teams which represented the United States in the London Olympics in 2012 and at the Rio Olympics in 2020. The teams were fondly called the "Fierce Five" and the "Final Five", respectively.

In the 2012 London Olympics, Douglas was the only gymnast to compete in all four disciplines in the team event and eventually clinched the gold medal. She became the first African American woman to win an Olympic Gold medal in the individual all round.

Douglas marched into the Rio Olympics as the AT&T American Cup Champion. In 2016, the United States had an up-and-coming women's gymnastics team which successfully defended their Olympic team title. Douglas concluded the Rio Olympic campaign after taking home one gold medal.