  "I kept showing up"- Kenny Bednarek drops emotional message after losing top spot to Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships

"I kept showing up"- Kenny Bednarek drops emotional message after losing top spot to Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 04:25 GMT
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Kenny Bednarek shares his thoughts after silver medal victory at the World Championships

Kenny Bednarek went candid about his performance in the 2025 season after the World Championships in Tokyo. Bednarek missed the gold medal by a whisker to teammate Noah Lyles in the 200m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025, despite giving one of his best performances this year.

Bednarek shared some glimpses of his journey at the World Championships on his Instagram profile. He thanked his family, his girlfriend as well as his supporters for their constant support.

Bednarek wrote in his Instagram post,

"2x World Championship Silver Medallist🥈🥈 Came for gold, holding silver. But I’m not done. I came to Tokyo to deliver for my country and I will always show up for the United States. I am honored to stand on this 200m podium again, bringing home Silver for the second time!"
The Olympic silver medalist further revealed that his job is not done yet, since the 4x100m relay event is coming up. Bednarek further added,

"The work is not done. 4x100 next. One more chance to execute for Team USA and end this season the right way. Let us finish strong together. Grateful, hungry, still climbing."

Kenny Bednarek clocked a seasonal best of 19.58 seconds in the 200m finals at the World Championships in Tokyo. Noah Lyles won the gold medal with a timing of 19.52 seconds, while Bryan Levell of Jamaica won the bronze medal with a personal best timing of 19.64 seconds. The reigning Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo stood fourth despite a seasonal best performance of 19.65 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek's performances in the 2025 season

Kenny Bednarek's performances in the 2025 season so far
Kenny Bednarek's performances in the 2025 season so far [Image Source : Getty]

Kenny Bednarek had a rather fantastic season in 2025. With the lone exception of the 100m finals at the World Championships, the American sprinter made his mark in whichever event he participated.

The soon to be 27-year-old Olympic silver medalist began his year with a bang, when he both the 100m and the 200m events at the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track League held in Kingston, Jamaica. Bednarek clocked 10.07 and 20.07 seconds respectively to win the top honors.

Bednarek then set his sights on the Miami leg of the Grand Slam Track. He improved his timing to an impressive 9.79 seconds in the 100m, and won the 200m event with a timing of 19.84 seconds. Bednarek also contributed to the silver medal won by Team USA at the World Athletics Relays held in Guangzhou, China.

Kenny Bednarek participated at the USATF Nationals, where he won the 100m, but stood second in the 200m event. He participated only once at the Wanda Diamond League this year, where he won the 100m event at the Silesia leg of the Diamond League.

At the World Championships in Tokyo, Kenny Bednarek missed out on the podium finish by a whisker, standing fourth in the 100m finals with a timing of 9.92 seconds. However, Bednarek made up for the loss with a silver medal performance in the men's 200m event. The American sprinter is now awaiting the 4x100m relay finals, which shall take place tomorrow [September 21] at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

