"I know what I have done is a huge accomplishment"- When Simone Biles beat Olympic champion Kyla Ross to win her first all-around world title

It's been over a decade since Simone Biles won her first all-around title at the 2013 World Championships. She has won five more since, the most recent one being in 2023, when Biles scripted one of the greatest comebacks in gymnastics history.

Biles started her elite gymnastics career in 2011 at the American Classic. She placed third in the all-around competition in the junior competition. Two years later, she made her senior debut at the 2013 American Cup. At the 2013 Jesolo Trophy, she won the all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise titles.

The 27-year-old competed in July's U.S. Classic, but fell several times and twisted her ankle as well. However, she came back to win the first national all-around title at the 2013 U.S. Gymnastics Championships and was named on the team for World Championships as well.

In her first World Championship event only, Simone Biles won the all-around competition with a 60+ score. She scored 60.216 for the gold, which was nearly a point more than silver medalist Kyla Ross, 59.332. Speaking with the media after the event, Biles claimed that the happiness of the moment hadn't sunk in yet. But still, she knew how big of an achievement it was.

"It hasn't sunken in yet (that I am the World champion)," said Biles. "I am sure it will eventually, but we still have finals so we can't get too excited about it yet. But I know what I have done is a huge accomplishment and I am very happy", she expressed. (via Flo Gymnastics)

Biles shared a good relationship with Ross, who was the reigning all-around champion in 2013. The seven-time Olympic champion even claimed she was best friends with the fellow American.

"(During the event) Kyla and I just talked about our routines, and we are best friends, and we thought, 'Wow, this is Worlds!" I still can't believe it," Biles claimed.

Simone Biles wins ninth all-around national title at 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles won her first all-around national title at the 2013 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Eleven years later, she won her record-extending ninth national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024, with a massive score of 119.750.

Biles also swept the four individual apparatuses. She scored 15.000 on vault, 14.400 on uneven bars, 14.800 on balance beam, and 15.100 on floor exercise. Speaking with NBC after the event, Simone Biles expressed great delight over her performance.

"I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice," she said.