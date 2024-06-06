American sprint sensation Noah Lyles recently showed his excitement ahead of the 2024 New York City Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at the Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island. He is set to make his 2024 season debut in the 200m distance event.

Post the New York City (NYC) Grand Prix, Lyles will be heading to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, where he will aim for strong performances in the 100m and 200m events and become a part of the USA’s squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The six-time world champion Lyles shared a video edit on his Instagram, containing glimpses of his 2024 season so far. He wrote:

“I know what I must do.”

Noah Lyles started his 2024 season by participating in indoor 60m events. He featured in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where he ran a 6.44s in the 60m finals. He went on to record a personal best of 6.43s in the 60m event at the 2024 USA Indoor Championships and bagged the silver medal in the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Lyles then made his outdoor season debut in the 100m at the Tom Jones Memorial where he finished first by registering a time of 10.01s in the finals. He then competed at the Bermuda Grand Prix where he came first, clocking 9.96s.

The four-time Diamond League champion then showed his excellence at the 2024 World Athletics Relays as he powered the USA team to gold-medal victory in the 4x100m relay event and a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lyles’ latest appearance in an event was during the Racers Grand Prix held in Jamaica where he achieved a season-best time of 9.85s in the 100m to finish second, only behind Oblique Seville (9.82s).

Noah Lyles’ performance at the NYC Grand Prix in 2022 and 2023

Noah Lyles of USA celebrates after winning the Men's 200m during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles has regularly participated in the New York City Grand Prix since 2022. In 2022, he ran a sensational 19.61s to win the 200m ahead of compatriots Kyree King (20.02s) and Brandon Carnes (20.07s).

The next year, he produced yet another stunning performance, clocking 19.83s, to emerge as the winner in the 200m. He finished with better timing than Suriname’s Issamade Asinga and the USA’s Elijah Morrow, who registered times of 20.25s and 20.30s.